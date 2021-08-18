Masks at Goldman, Scrutiny at Morgan Stanley as Delta Spreads

Sridhar Natarajan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Just months after rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley embraced diverging strategies for returning staff to their towers, they’re suddenly in agreement: More stringent precautions are probably needed.

Goldman, the first major Wall Street bank to require employees to return to U.S. offices, is working on new measures to prevent outbreaks in the workplace, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. Plans under development include asking staff to wear masks inside offices and stepping up testing to spot infections before they can spread, the people said.

Across town, Morgan Stanley just informed staff they must soon provide proof of vaccinations against Covid-19 to enter its buildings. The firm broke with competitors in June by requiring shots, but it enforced the rule on an honor system, asking people to attest to their status.

The additional step is needed to “provide greater comfort for those working in the office,” the bank told staff in a memo on Tuesday.

Up and down Wall Street, an industry that was at the vanguard of returning to skyscrapers this year is now tweaking those plans as executives confront the highly contagious Delta variant and persistent resistance to vaccinations. In addition to requiring masks, other big banks have pushed back time lines in recent weeks for refilling their towers or signaled fresh willingness to be flexible long-term.

A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the bank’s plans.

At Morgan Stanley, executives are adjusting expectations for returning to offices. Chief Executive Officer James Gorman told a conference in June that he would be “disappointed” if people weren’t back by the Labor Day holiday in September. But the firm has held off on setting a deadline, and Tuesday’s memo struck a more patient tone.

“In the coming weeks, we will continue to evaluate the best and safest way to get the majority of our employees working in the office, recognizing that this step may take longer than we originally anticipated,” the bank said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil edges lower as spread of Delta variant clouds prospects for demand

    Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, a fifth day of declines with investors wary about prospects for stronger fuel demand as the use of rail, air and other forms of transport remained constrained amid surging COVID-19 cases worldwide. Brent crude was down 5 cents or 0.1% at $68.98 a barrel by 0139 GMT, having fallen 0.7% on Tuesday. "July oil demand looks pretty weak because of China's industrial and retail slowdown, the floods there, as well as severe port congestion and a government clamp-down on the import quote of private refiners," Henning Gloystein, energy director at Eurasia Group, said in a note.

  • Home Automation & Security in Demand: 5 Stocks to Watch

    Usability and security continue to boost the smart home space, putting the spotlight on Resideo Tech (REZI), Vivint Smart Home (VVNT), Honeywell (HON), Johnson Controls (JCI) & Alarm.com (ALRM).

  • Wall Street quietly presses mask, vaccine requirements

    Wall Street’s biggest banks have begun enforcing stricter mask and vaccine requirements for their employees but they’re doing so quietly. Sources tell Reuters they’re trying to avoid getting sucked into the national debate about individual rights. Those with the most aggressive policies on the Street: Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. They require entering staff to be vaccinated. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs haven’t mandated vaccines, but they’re requiring unvaccinated workers to don masks and get tested at least weekly. Bank of America will only allow vaccinated workers to return to its offices in September. It’s encouraging others to get the shot. Wells Fargo pushed back its return-to-office date to October because of the increased risk from the Delta variant. Sources say the majority of Wall Street’s workers have been inoculated, but a vocal group resists, citing health or religious reasons or personal rights. Some of the banks have gotten backlash from employees after issuing company-wide memos or after press reports on tighter measures. One senior executive said politicians and right-wing groups are also using banks as political targets. That’s why some of the financial titans are now communicating their policies behind the scenes. Citi announced its vaccine mandate through a LinkedIn post. Morgan Stanley has managers communicate directives in small groups or individually. Eventually, however, one leadership expert predicts, banks will move toward hardline mandates for all staff.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s largest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy. Toni is among the group of people coming from abroad who have been vaccinated a second time, or plan to do so, in the United States.

  • Citigroup poaches Shah from Credit Suisse to boost tech M&A

    Citigroup has hired veteran tech banker Dhiren Shah from Credit Suisse Group AG, as it doubles down on investing in its tech franchise, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The departure of Shah is the latest of a series of talent losses Credit Suisse has suffered after its lending exposure to troubled investment fund Archegos led to a $5.5 billion loss. A string of investment bankers not involved in the debacle jumped ship as a result, concerned about the financial and reputational fallout for the bank.

  • Latest COVID surge threatens to overwhelm Iowa

    Data: The New York Times; Chart: Axios Visuals COVID-19 cases are surging in Iowa, and with the fast spread of the Delta variant, the state is well on its way to being slammed by outbreaks similar to Missouri last month, Polk County health officials recently warned.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Iowa has a higher seven-day average of new daily cases — at 696, as of Thursday — than it did at this same time in 202

  • ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry, Other Hedge Funds Bet Against Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF

    A legion of retail traders helped make the ARK stock fund one of the hottest investments of the past year. Now, some professional investors including Michael Burry from “The Big Short” are betting on its demise.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    These companies are securing their future by becoming indispensable to their customers.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Is Everything More Expensive Right Now? Let This Stuffed Giraffe Explain

    Follow a giraffe from China to San Francisco to understand just how clogged the supply chain is

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • Dogecoin Pulls Back After Major Rally

    Dogecoin faced resistance near $0.35.

  • This Supercharged Growth Stock May Have Gained a Longstanding Advantage

    A surge in users over the past 18 months has helped the company nearly double the value it provides customers.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Trying to time the market rarely works. Even if you get lucky once or twice, the odds of correctly predicting the future on a consistent basis are virtually nonexistent. That's why I take a long-term approach, looking for high-quality stocks I can hold for at least five years.

  • T-Mobile is looking into a hack of 100 million customers’ data. Here’s what to do if you think that your data was leaked

    A hacker on an online forum claimed to be selling T-Mobile (TMUS) customers’ private data, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and drivers license information. Vice’s Motherboard first reported the incident and confirmed the data appeared to be that of T-Mobile customers. “We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said Sunday.