Masks. Militias. Guns. Could you be a juror in the Whitmer kidnap trial?

A screenshot from the Ex. 6 video, shows Adam Fox posing with weapons in the basement of the vacuum shop in Wyoming, near Grand Rapids, where he lived.

Getting people to agree on anything these days is difficult, much less decide the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap a governor out of anger over mask mandates.

That's precisely what the defense and prosecution are up against Tuesday as they begin picking a jury in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial, which is loaded with polarizing issues that have divided Michiganders in recent years.

Mask mandates. Government authority. Whitmer's pandemic orders. Militias. Free speech. Gun rights.

These issues are part of a historic case that sheds light on the growth of extremism in America, where anti-government and right-wing violence has escalated in recent years, crescendoing during the 2020 presidential election. The Whitmer trial coincides with the Jan. 6 insurrection trial, which got underway last week in Washington D.C. as prosecutors seek to punish those who stormed the Capitol over the 2020 presidential election results.

If Facebook wars are any indication, legal experts say, the Whitmer case is going to need a jury that — above everything else — can get along.

"They're going to want someone who is willing to work with others, and whose beliefs aren't so strongly held that they aren't going to refuse to consider others' points of view during deliberations," said Mark Chutkow, a former federal prosecutor in Detroit who has tried multiple high-profile trials, including the 2013 prosecution of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Chutkow knows all too well the grueling task of picking the right jurors in a high- profile case that has generated much public attention. As in the Kilpatrick case, most people have heard about the Whitmer kidnap case, he noted.

But that doesn't mean an impartial jury can't be seated, Chutkow said, noting the key is to find out how much prospective jurors know about the case, what their opinions are, and whether they can set them aside.

The case involves a group of militia members who allegedly planned to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home and blow up a bridge to slow down law enforcement. But their every move was being watched as the FBI had infiltrated the group, and arrested them in a sting in October 2020.

According to experts, the defense in the Whitmer case will want people who are skeptical of the government, suspicious about undercover informants and FBI agents — key figures in this case — and skeptical about law enforcement. On the flip side, prosecutors will want law-and-order-type jurors who support police and have faith in the government.

Neither side wants zealots or extremists of any kind, whether on the left or the right, experts say.

So if a prospective juror expresses a strong opinion about Whitmer, or about having to wear face masks, they will likely get bounced out of the jury pool.

"That’s really the goal — to get rid of people who can’t be fair and impartial, who have prejudged the case. Those people have to go," said longtime criminal defense attorney Mike Rataj, who defended one of the suspects in the failed prosecution of the Hutaree militia.

Rataj said he expects the defense in the Whitmer case will also be looking for jurors who are President Donald Trump supporters, and subscribe to Trump's false beliefs that the election was stolen. He believes those types of jurors would be sympathetic to the defendants, who maintain that they were never part of any plot to kidnap the governor, but were entrapped by undercover FBI agents and informants who infiltrated their group and egged them on. The defendants also have argued that they were merely engaged in puffery, tough talk, and that this case has been blown out of proportion.

Rataj believes Trump supporters will sympathize with that defense argument, though it's unlikely someone with staunch views will get seated on the trial.

"That’s something I think they’re concerned about — heavy sympathy one way or the other," said former U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, the former top federal prosecutor in Detroit who is paying close attention to the Whitmer case.

Schneider noted that the internet makes seating an impartial jury especially difficult, given how easy it is to access information about any case..

"Both sides will want to find out what do you already know. And whatever you have read, can you set that aside and focus on what’s going on here," said Schneider. who added: "The chances of them finding a jury pool that doesn’t know about this case — it’s impossible."

But that doesn't mean an impartial jury can't be seated, Schneider said, noting just because someone has heard about the case doesn't mean they know all the details.

Top, from left: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Bottom, from left: Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta

Schneider anticipates prospective jurors will be asked how they feel about gun rights as this case is also about four militia members who expressed concerns about losing their Second Amendment rights.

The jury will see videos and images of the defendants running around with guns all the time. Schneider noted that some jurors may have no issue with that, while others may have strong feelings about people owning guns.

"I think they'll be looking for government skeptics, and not just about this issue, but people who have a healthy distrust — or more than healthy distrust – of the government's claims," said longtime criminal attorney Bill Swor, who also worked on the Hutaree case. "They'll want people who listen to the nuances, who can think clearly or think for themselves."

As for folks who have strong opinions about Whitmer, guns or face masks:

"Those people probably won’t be on the jury, " Swor said. "They will almost always self-disqualify."

When it comes to jury selection, Swor said, you get two types of people: those who say they can be fair, and those who will automatically disqualify themselves because they don't want to sit on the jury, or they voice a sympathy toward one side or the other.

"The lawyers have to be very careful with their questions, and they have to listen to the answers the jurors give to the judge’s questions," Swor said. "It is more art than science."

Jury selection begins at 8:30 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

