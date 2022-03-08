Masks Now Optional In Waltham Public Schools

WALTHAM, MA — Face masks are now optional in Waltham Public Schools as of Monday, March 7.

The Waltham School Committee voted to rescind the district’s local face covering policy one week after the state mask mandate expired on Feb. 28 to allow for time to monitor COVID-19 cases after February vacation.

In addition, the School Committee gave Superintendent Brian Reagan the authority to reinstate mandatory masking in schools if the city or state enacts a mask mandate.

Although masks are no longer required in school buildings, they will still be required in school health offices and must be worn by individuals returning to school after having COVID-19 for a period of 5 days. The Massachusetts Departments of Education and Public Health still strongly recommend that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear masks in school settings.

"We ask all members of our community to remember that the choices of others are respected and we treat each other with kindness,” said the district in its March update.

For updates on COVID-19 protocols in Waltham Public Schools, click here.

This article originally appeared on the Waltham Patch