🌱 Masks Optional At BCPS + Local Business Named Best Workplace?

Sun mixing with clouds; mild. High: 60 Low: 47.

Starting yesterday, Mar. 1, masks and face coverings are now optional in Baltimore County public school buildings, facilities, offices, health suites, and school buses. Masks are still required "for individuals who return to school/work under a shortened quarantine option after a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure" and "must be worn at school until ten days have passed since the beginning of symptoms or last date of exposure." Masks are also required for individuals who are in the health suites with COVID-19 symptoms. BCPS plans to increase access to vaccines with additional school-based vaccine clinics and distribute additional KN95 masks to continue to protect the health of students and staff. (BCPS) Maryland Collision Centers has been named one of "FenderBender’s 2022 Best Workplaces." Jim Mudgett co-owns Maryland Collision Centers with his sons Shane and Jimmy, and they now have seven locations, including one in Catonsville. Mudgett has created a business that employees seek out due to "an increased benefits package, extra perks for workers, a thriving apprenticeship program and increasing room for growth." (Fender Bender) The Baltimore County Public Library has many events happening this week. Today, Mar. 2, there are three events, "Teen Time" where teens can hang out and play video games at the Catonsville branch, virtual "Anime Art Hangout" for teens, and virtual "Bilingual Preschool Story Time." Thursday, Mar. 3, there are four events, "Friends and Family Story Time" for preschoolers at the Catonsville branch, virtual "Dungeons and Dragons" for teens, virtual "Nature Club For Kids: Monsters of the Deep" for kids six to eleven, and another "Teen Time." Friday, Mar. 4, there is another "Teen Time" at the Catonsville branch and Saturday, Mar. 6, is "Hear Me Roar: Women's Voices in Modern Music." (BCPL)

Teen Time , At Catonsville Branch of Baltimore County Public Library (3:30 PM)

Anime Art Hangout (Virtual) , At Baltimore County Public Library (4:00 PM)

Bilingual Preschool Story Time (Virtual), At Baltimore County Public Library (7:00 PM)

Catonsville: Cats, Dogs, Pets Up For Adoption At Area Shelters (Catonsville Patch)



Catonsville Chamber of Commerce: "Excellent food 😋 Umami Mediterranean kitchen. #marylandchefoftheyear #mediterraneanfood #catonsville #chambermember" (Facebook)

Flash Sale on Remaining Daycare Materials (March 2)

Registration for the Owings Mills Track Club closes (March 4)

Brilliant, Bold, Confident, Beautiful Girls Support Group Struggling with Self-Esteem Issues (March 9)

