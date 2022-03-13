Masks Optional In Brookline Public Schools Starting Monday

BROOKLINE, MA — The Public Schools of Brookline will transition to a mask-friendly model on Monday, officially ending the district-wide mask mandate.

Masks will now be optional for students and staff in all public school facilities, except for those in school nurses' offices. Schools will continue to employ mitigation strategies, including symptomatic testing and home testing, through April.

The district’s mask-friendly approach is in line with the Town of Brookline’s move to lift its mask mandate on Saturday, March 12. That decision was based on a review of COVID-19 data including case counts, hospital admissions and hospital capacity, wastewater data, and vaccine and testing resources.



Businesses and other facilities can still require masks on their own, and the Brookline Department of Public Health is encouraging everyone in Brookline to maintain a mask-friendly environment.

Masks will still be mandatory on public transportation and rideshares and while in healthcare facilities. Indoor masking is also strongly encouraged for those who are not vaccinated, have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease.

