Masks Optional At District 200 Schools Following Court Ruling

WHEATON, IL — Face masks are optional at Community Unit School District 200 as of Feb. 7, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Gov. J.B. Pritker's previous executive order requiring students to wear face masks in Illinois schools.

Parents from District 200 had been among those from over 150 school districts to file a lawsuit that challenged the statewide mandate for students to wear face masks. Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow issued the temporary restraining order Friday.

On Monday, District 200 Superintendent Dr. Jeff Schuler announced that face masks would be recommended, but not required, in district schools effective immediately. Face masks will still be required on school buses, according to Schuler's announcement.

Schuler went on to address the potential conflicts that may arise amid the change.

He wrote, "I fully realize that this is a sudden change in how our schools have been operating and it will be met with differing responses from our school community members. Regardless of your family or personal choice about masking, I am asking everyone to lead with kindness and respect. It is important that we are respectful of each other’s personal decisions. We will not tolerate bullying or disrespectful behavior of any kind."

Schuler also acknowledged that the district's requirements may change, depending on the outcome of an appeal, which was made by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Monday. Pritzker challenged Grischow's ruling Monday, calling it, "out of step with the vast majority of legal analysis in Illinois and across the nation."

He added, "In the moment that we're in right now, masks are a proven tool, not a new feature of life but a tool to get us through this time. By and large, the people of Illinois have kept their masks on to keep everyone safe, and thankfully we've seen our COVID metrics go in the right direction."

