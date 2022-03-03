Masks Optional At Ridgewood Schools March 7

RIDGEWOOD, NJ — The state executive order requiring masks in schools is set to expire Monday, and Ridgewood Schools will also be mask-optional.

Superintendent Thomas Gorman said the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers at a Board of Education meeting last month. He said cleaning and air filtering protocols will remain in place.

Districts have the option to keep the mandate in place after March 7.

The mandate for masks on school buses was also dropped.

Bergen County is now at a "low" COVID activity level, according to the state and to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



