Masks Required In HCPSS Buildings As AELR Committee Decides

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — Universal masking will no longer be required in Howard County Public School System buildings if the Maryland General Assembly’s Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review committee sides with the Maryland State Department of Education's vote on Tuesday to rescind COMAR 13A.01.07 Face Coverings in School Facilities, which returns masking requirements to local control.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball lifted the countywide mask mandate for most Howard County government buildings last week.

HCPSS officials noted that until the AELR committee makes its decision, masking requirements will remain in place in its buildings. Students and staff also are asked to continue performing a health check every day before entering HCPSS buildings. No staff or student should go to schools or offices if they are experiencing symptoms associated with any communicable disease, including COVID-19, school officials noted.

