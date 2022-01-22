Masks At Schools, Metro GM To Retire, Free N95 Masks | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

Masks will continue to be required in Stafford County Public Schools, Superintendent Thomas Taylor announced on Thursday.



Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a COVID Action Plan on Thursday that calls for issuing clear testing guidelines to prioritize the use of COVID-19 rapid tests and using state resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine.



Page County Public Schools are working with local police departments to increase police presence at schools after a mother threatened at a school board meeting Thursday to bring loaded guns to her children's schools on Monday if students are required to wear masks in school.



Fairfax County Public Schools issued an apology after a "privilege bingo" high school class activity drew criticism. The focus of the criticism was on the activity including being a military kid on the bingo card.



U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Don Beyer joined Edwin Henderson II, founder of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, on Monday to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. with nearly 100 other people at the Tinner Hill Civil Rights Monument in Falls Church.



The Virginia attorney general's office will open an investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools and its handling of sexual assault, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Saturday after he was sworn into office.



Airports in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. region last year saw a sharp increase in the number of times Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped people from bringing guns to security checkpoints, according to a TSA release.



Amid the continuing investigation into Metro's troubled 7000 series cars, General Manager Paul Wiedefeld plans to retire after six months, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Tuesday.



Some 400 million N95 masks will be available for free to all Americans beginning next week.



Fairfax County Police announced an indictment against 52-year-old Charles Helem for the 1987 homicide of Eige Sober Adler of Kensington, Maryland. Helem is currently serving a life sentence for first degree murder.



Loudoun County Public Schools decided last week to remove the book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from its high school library shelves. The book has come under attack across the country as parents and groups amplify calls to remove "offensive" materials from libraries.



A plastic bag tax is coming to Loudoun County this year. The tax was approved by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and will take effect on July 1, 2022.



This article originally appeared on the Old Town Alexandria Patch