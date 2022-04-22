Should Masks Still Be Required On Public Transportation? [POLL]

NEW YORK — With the number of new coronavirus cases rising in the United States, as well as in New York, it was somewhat of a surprise when a federal judge in Florida issued a ruling Monday that struck down the requirement for wearing masks on public transportation.

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said in her ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its legal authority in mandating masks.

Even though there were news reports of passengers on commercial airlines being told they could remove their masks mid-flight, New Yorkers soon found out the state would be holding firm on its determination to continue requiring masks on public transit, including subways, trains and buses.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New Yorkers had to do their parts to keep their neighbors safe.

"Get vaccinated, get tested, stay home if you feel sick, and wear a mask in settings where required," she said, "like on public transit and in health care facilities."

Some health professionals called the celebrations about taking masks off premature.

Writing in The Washington Post, public health communicator Lucky Tran and Health Justice Executive Director Oni Blackstock said it was too early for people to assume the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

They cited the rising cases in the U.S. over recent weeks due to the spread of new omicron subvariants as reason enough to call overturning the public transportation mask mandate "disastrous."

Tran and Blackstock said millions of people — essential workers, the immunocompromised, disabled people — have to use subways, buses and trains.

"Masks help keep these essential spaces accessible to all," they said in the Post, "and they are far more effective when everyone wears one."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department said it was going to appeal Mizelle's ruling, saying that mask-wearing "remains necessary to protect the public health," NPR reported.

Now it's your turn to weigh in on the issue. Vote in our unscientific poll and tell us what you think in the comments.

This article originally appeared on the Yorktown-Somers Patch