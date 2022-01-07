Masks, Virus Tests To Be Distributed In Manchester Sunday

MANCHESTER, CT — Manchester's Emergency Management team has secured an additional allotment of COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks from the State of Connecticut and plans to host a second drive-through distribution event Sunday.

The giveaways are slated to begin at 9 a.m. at the former Parkade site.

Town officials are asking that anyone who was able to receive a kit from the first distribution event not attend in order to give those who could not attend the initial event an opportunity to obtain a kit.

Manchester has received 4,000 testing kits for this round. The limit for the drive-through will

be one test kit per vehicle (each test kit includes two tests).

Proof of residency will be required, and the event will be open while supplies last.

Directions & Parking:

Residents are asked to enter Green Manor Blvd from West Middle Tpke (near Planet Fitness) and

proceed down Green Manor Blvd behind the Parkade. Cars will pass by Parkade Cinemas on their right

and be directed to take a right into the large Town-owned vacant parking lot section of the Parkade where

a cone pattern will direct cars to the distribution area. Cars will then exit Green Manor Blvd towards

Broad St only. Police, Fire, and Emergency Management personnel will be on-scene to facilitate an

orderly and smooth process as best as possible. With a very large turnout is expected, please plan

accordingly for heavy traffic in the area, and understand that the Town has been given a very limited

amount of test kits for many residents.

This article originally appeared on the Manchester Patch