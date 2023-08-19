Mason County will begin prosecuting public drug use

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies will be cracking down on public drug use starting this week.

From now on, violators caught using narcotics in public will face a gross misdemeanor and up to 180 days behind bars.

Sheriff Ryan Spurling reports the most recent numbers from the coroner’s office show Mason County has the highest number of fentanyl overdoses per capita. A total of 40 residents died from the potent drug in 2022. Already this year, fentanyl has claimed 19 lives.

“That is a big deal for us,” said Sheriff Spurling. “Mason County is pretty rural and pretty small.”

Sheriff Spurling believes serving jail time can be beneficial to those fighting addiction.

“Our number of overdoses has gone through the roof,” said Sheriff Spurling. “I’ve seen in my 35 years of law enforcement many times it takes somebody to get placed under arrest, placed in jail, they get sober before they realize and their mind gets clear that they need assistance.”