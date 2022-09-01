Mason County court defendant's 'stun cuff' results in overturned child molestation conviction

A Mason County man’s child molestation conviction was reversed Tuesday because the judge at his trial didn’t follow the rules for restraining him in court with a “stun cuff,” a sort of shock collar for humans that is worn on the ankle or wrist.

Jeffery Scott Michael, 23, was convicted by a Mason County Superior Court trial of first-degree child molestation in 2019 for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl known to him.

Michael maintained his innocence, saying the allegations were concocted as part of a bad breakup with a woman who also knew the girl. Michael represented himself at trial, and Judge Daniel Goodell sentenced him to five years to life in prison after his conviction.

During a pre-trial hearing, Mason County Jail corrections officers brought Michael into the courtroom while fitted with a “stun cuff” on the outside of his clothes.

gavel

Officers told Goodell they wanted to keep the device on Michael and that during trial, it would be fitted under Michael’s clothes.

“In the event that he tries to take off, escape, he can be controlled,” a corrections officer told Goodell, according to court documents.

Goodell agreed, saying as long as it was concealed under Michael’s clothing during trial, corrections officers could use the device.

“Indeed,” the appellate judges wrote, “one can also infer based on the conversation between the court and jail staff that the use of stun cuffs during court proceedings is a standard jail policy for anyone who is incarcerated.”

Myers Enterprises of Colorado markets the devices to jails. According to its website: “Todays (sic) criminal is hardened, desperate and more dangerous than ever. They endanger everyone they come in contact with; (sic) law enforcement, judges and civilians. They are out of control!”

Mason County prosecutors conceded that Goodell did not follow procedures, which violated Michael’s fair trial rights under both the state and federal constitutions, but argued the error was harmless.

The law required Goodell to conduct an “individualized inquiry” into the need for the device before each hearing, out of concern that seeing a defendant restrained in court would imply his guilt.

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Goodell to the bench in 2014.

Three judges from the state Division II Court of Appeals found prosecutors did not prove Goodell's error was harmless, saying case law sets forth the factors a judge must consider on the record each time before restraining a defendant in court.

Some of those considerations are the seriousness of the charge, the defendant's character, any record of escape attempts, mob violence and other alternatives to restraints.

“Because the court required Michael to wear a stun cuff without an individualized inquiry into its need, the court abused its discretion and committed constitutional error,” the judges wrote.

The judges ordered Michael returned to Mason County for a new trial. Prosecutors can also request the state Supreme Court review the appellate court decision. Mason County Prosecutor Michael Dorcy did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

