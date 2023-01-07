Mason County deputies identify suspect in fatal shooting

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a fatal shooting Monday in the Tahuya area.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Elijah Ualika and three women lured a man into a secluded area near Lake Christine where he was shot multiple times and killed.

The three women have already been arrested and are in the Mason County Jail.

Detectives said Ualika is known to “couch surf” in the Bremerton and Kitsap areas and should be considered dangerous.

If you see Ualika or know his location, call 911 or detective Dylan Helser at 360-427-9670, extension 313.



