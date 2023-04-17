Mason County deputies looking for suspected shooter

Mason County deputies are looking for a suspected shooter after a 911 call that a person was shot in the leg on Sunday night in Belfair.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call at 8:16 a.m. that the caller’s boyfriend had been shot in the Larson Boulevard area.

Around 11:0 a.m. the Regional SWAT team was activated and at 1:45 p.m. the area was cleared.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The alleged shooter is Nathan Fouts, a 33-year-old white man, around 5 feet 8 inches and 175 pounds with dark hair.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said to not approach him if seen and to call 911 immediately. They also ask that anyone with information call 911.

The investigation is ongoing.