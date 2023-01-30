Mason County deputies looking for two men involved in Shelton gas station robbery

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who are shown on video surveillance footage assaulting a clerk and robbing a Shelton gas station on Saturday night, Jan. 28.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Twitter page, the robbery took place at 9:37 p.m. Saturday at the Taylor Towne 76 gas station. The two men stole beer and assaulted the clerk, and they’re believed to have fled in a dark green truck with a canopy.

Last night at 9:37pm, 2 unidentified males were involved a robbery of the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station. After stealing beer and assaulting the clerk the suspects are believed to fled in a dark green truck with a canopy. -1S3 pic.twitter.com/G1Igc0Gtmm — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) January 29, 2023

The sheriff’s office posted two photos from video surveillance footage of the two men, and they’re asking the public for help in identifying them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy McCullough at the office’s non-emergency line, 360-426-4441.