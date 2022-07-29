Mason County deputies seeking public’s help after report of possible sexual assault of a child

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in connection with a report of a possible sexual assault that happened Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred in the area of 80 E Blevins Road North in Shelton between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Deputies said a child observed a white car driving up and down the road in front of their home. At some point, a man approached the child and placed a rag over their mouth, causing the child to become unconscious, law enforcement said.

Deputies said the child was later treated at the hospital.

Now authorities are seeking a man who is described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s with a beard, and wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. He is possibly associated with a white car.

Anyone with information about the incident or possibly has video surveillance footage of the surrounding area is asked to call Detective Melissa Wood at 360-427-9670, ext. 210, or email at mwood@masoncountywa.gov.