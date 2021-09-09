Mason County Grand Jury indicts 20

Sep. 8—POINT PLEASANT — The grand jury met this week returning multiple indictments.

According to the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, Seth S. Gaskins, the following persons indicted by the September term of the grand jury are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County at 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13.

The indictment list as released by the prosecutor's office is as follows:

Cheyenne Paige Seyler, 27, Point Pleasant, Burglary; Attempted Burglary; Breaking and Entering; Possession of Fentanyl.

Brent Donovan Kapp, 33, Hartford, Fraudulent Scheme.

Bruce Chapman, 41, Point Pleasant, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (4 counts).

Dawn Roberta Hysell, 53, New Haven, Embezzlement (7 counts); Fraudulent Scheme; Conspiracy; Falsifying Accounts; Computer Fraud; Obtaining by False Pretenses; Unemployment Fraud.

James A. Jones, 37, Pomeroy, Ohio, Forgery; Uttering.

John P. Moore, 42, Rutland, Ohio, Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in a Position of Trust; Sexual Assault of the Third Degree.

Nancy Jane Henry, 69, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI 3rd or Subsequent Offense (2 counts); Fleeing in a Vehicle While Under the Influence.

Cameron Sprage Deal, 30, Glenwood, Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Brandishing; Domestic Assault.

Laron Christopher Beach, 28, Gallipolis, Ohio, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Wanton Endangerment).

Kenron S. James, 25, Savannah, Ga., Wanton Endangerment.

Zachariah Alexander Lewis, 34, Gallipolis, Ohio, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Wanton Endangerment).

Kaveus Franklin Penick, 24, Gallipolis, Ohio, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Wanton Endangerment).

Anthony Tomel Logan, 24, Gallipolis, Ohio, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Wanton Endangerment).

Steven Darrell Maynard, 48, Williamson, Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree; Sexual Assault in the 3rd Degree.

Chad Wayne Somerville, 42, Gallipolis Ferry, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (2 counts).

Nicholas Allen Lynch, 35, Point Pleasant, Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

McKayla Lou Oshel, 24, Point Pleasant, Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Caleb Lee Davis, 26, Point Pleasant, Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Cody L. Burks, 27, Eleanor, Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Anthony Ray Yester, 47, Leon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Information provided by the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins.