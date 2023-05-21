Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigating skydiving incident

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a skydiving incident that happened Saturday.

The MCSO said deputies and Washington State Patrol units responded to the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 101 around 4:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the skydiver’s parachute clipped the top of a tree and caused an uncontrolled fall. Witnesses told deputies they provided aid in minutes.

“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest condolences to all those involved,” said the MSCO.

The investigation is ongoing.

