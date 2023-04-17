Mason County Sheriff’s Office looking for April 16 shooting suspect

Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of a man who had been shot in the leg on Sunday morning. The suspect was still at large as of 8 p.m. April 16.

According to social media posts from the Sheriff’s Office, a woman called around 8:16 a.m. saying someone had shot her boyfriend in the area of Larson Boulevard in Belfair. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Deputies were joined by Washington State Patrol officers as well as the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots, according to social media. The area was cleared by 1:45 p.m., but the suspect, Nathan Fouts, is believed to still be armed and in the Belfair or Bremerton area. He’s described as a 33-year-old white male, 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with dark hair.

If you see him, the police agencies are asking that you not approach him and call 911 immediately.