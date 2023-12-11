Mason County state Senator joins crowded race for Kilmer’s open congressional seat

Drew MacEwen, the Republican who represents the 35th Legislative District in the Washington state Senate, has announced that he is running for the 6th Congressional District seat being vacated by Democrat Derek Kilmer.

“After spending the past month listening to voters, prayer, and discussing with my family, I am excited to announce I am running to represent the 6th Congressional District in the 2024 election,” MacEwen said in a statement his campaign embargoed for Monday.

“I have a proven track record of winning elections, working on bipartisan solutions, and strongly advocating for my district at the state level. I will take this same approach to Congress.”

MacEwen is the first Republican entering an already crowded race.

Among the Democrats, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz already announced that she would abandon her quest to become governor to run for the congressional seat. State Sen. Emily Randall and Jefferson County Commissioner Kate Dean also are in the race.

The 6th Congressional District covers all of the Olympic Peninsula, the Kitsap Peninsula as well as a portion of Tacoma.

MacEwen was first elected to the State House in 2012, capturing a seat not held by a Republican since 1932. In 2022, he was elected to the State Senate. MacEwen is the ranking member on the Energy, Environment, and Technology Committee. He also serves on the Transportation, Labor and Commerce committee, as well as Business and Financial Services committee.

He served six years in the Navy Submarine Force and is a small business owner, including being part owner of the new 1889 Prime Steakhouse in downtown Olympia. His current district covers all of Mason County, and parts of Thurston and Kitsap counties.

“Voters are concerned on many fronts. Inflation has taken a toll on families, infrastructure issues, education issues, and a growing threat to our national security weighs heavily on the minds of voters,” he said in his candidate announcement. “My time in the Navy, being a small business owner, and having represented citizens at the state level for over 11 years gives me a unique perspective and qualification to serve the citizens of the 6th CD. We need to rebuild our Navy, repair our infrastructure, ensure a strong economy, and provide every opportunity for our children to succeed.”

MacEwen lives in rural Mason County with his wife, Danelle. They have two grown sons who served in the Marine Corps.