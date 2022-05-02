Mason Crosby and new Packers punter recreate scene from 'Step Brothers,' build terrible bunk beds

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) smiles after making the game-winning field goal to beat the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won 34-31.

It appears new Packers punter Pat O'Donnell and fellow Packers specialist Mason Crosby are getting along pretty well. You could say they ... yep, just became best friends.

The duo recreated a scene from popular 2008 comedy "Step Brothers," playing the roles of characters made famous by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, and posted the result on social media.

With some spliced-in footage from the movie itself featuring Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins, Crosby and O'Donnell fashioned bunk beds — poorly — en route to inevitable mishap.

The pair also added a humorous postscript in which the 37-year-old Crosby insisted that the 31-year-old O'Donnell sleep in his jersey. "It's what we do here" in Green Bay, Crosby explained. O'Donnell played eight seasons with the Chicago Bears before signing a two-year deal in the offseason.

Perhaps we should have known this was coming when O'Donnell said he'd basically already become best friends with Crosby since signing, moving into the Crosby family's basement to start.

There's so much room for activities! But perhaps not quite enough for organized team activities (OTAs), which kick into gear later in May.

