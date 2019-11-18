Mason Hawkins Sells Alphabet, General Electric

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)'s Southeastern Asset Management sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

Allergan PLC





During the quarter, the firm closed its Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -3.54%.

0fbd1e8c5344b01bfb6b33bb3c57d702.png More

The specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer has a market cap of $60.28 billion and an enterprise value of $78.82 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -14.67% and return on assets of -9.32% are underperforming 67% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 1.16.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s Third Point with 1.08% and John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.88%.

Liberty Formula One Group

The investment firm trimmed its Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) holding by 56.29%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.77%.

f45cf7079c84a83de79550ef8219415c.png More

The company, which operates in the media, communications and entertainment businesses, has a market cap of $10.01 billion and an enterprise value of $14.92 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.73% and return on assets of -3.26% are underperforming 71% of companies in the diversified media industry. Its financial strength is rated 3.8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.08.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 4.33% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp.

The PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ:PCH) position was reduced by 14.49%, impacting the portfolio by -0.43%.

e34aab17392f1de340638c1f9ff76d0b.png More

The company, which conducts a real estate sales and development business, has a market cap of $2.93 billion and an enterprise value of $3.60 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.68% and return on assets of 2.0% are underperforming 71% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 doubles the industry median of 0.06.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Southeastern with 5.89% of outstanding shares, followed by the Simons' firm with 3.92%, NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Comcast Corp.

The firm cut its Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) position by 7.77%. The trade had an impact of -0.37% on the portfolio.

67239bebe3d1c014e02ed3e92d987d2f.png More