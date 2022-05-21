Mason man accused of sexually assaulting three minors arrested in Kentucky

The Mason man accused of sexual assaulting three children has been found and arrested, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

John Reynolds, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting three children under the age of 15. Investigators believe the sexual assaults have been ongoing for several years.

He has been charged with one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

After searching for Reynolds, deputies located him on Saturday afternoon in Boone County, Kentucky.

Detectives are still requesting anyone with information about this investigation or John Reynolds to call the Sheriff's Office at 513- 695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.

The sheriff's office said Reynolds was associated with Boy Scout Troop 0194 out of Mason, Ohio, but the identified victims are not affiliated or members.

Detectives believe additional victims could be identified.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mason man accused of sexually assaulting three minors arrested Saturday