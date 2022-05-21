Mason man wanted for alleged rape, sexual abuse charges

May 21—The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of sexual abuse charges.

John B. Reynolds, 53, of Mason, has been charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felony, through the Lebanon Municipal Court.

The sheriff's office believes Reynolds is possibly in the Union, Ky. area. Efforts to locate and arrest Reynolds have not been successful, according to the sheriff's office.

Reynolds is driving a dark gray 2017 Ford F-150 with Ohio registration JHW7637.

Investigators have identified three victims, all under the age of 15, which were known to Reynolds. These sexual assaults have been on-going for several years. The investigators believe Reynolds was associated with Boy Scout Troop 194 out of Mason, but the identified victims are not affiliated or members.

Detectives believe additional victims could be identified.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Reynolds or any information to assist with this on-going investigation, please contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 513-695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.