Mason man wanted on sex charges booked into Warren County Jail

May 25—A Mason man wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition charges has been booked into the Warren County Jail.

John B. Reynolds, 53, was charged last Thursday through the Lebanon Municipal Court, and warrants were issued.

At the time, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said it was unsuccessful finding him, but said they believed he may have been in the Union, Kentucky area.

Law enforcement said the charges are connected to sexual assaults that have been ongoing for several years. They said they identified three victims, all under the age of 15, but said they believe there could be more.

Investigators said that Reynolds was associated with Boy Scout Troop 0194 in Mason, but the identified victims were not members or affiliated with members.

According to jail records, Reynolds' next court date is set for Thursday afternoon.