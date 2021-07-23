Mason police arrest two for fighting at Kings Island

Jul. 22—Two people face charges as a result of a fight Saturday evening at Kings Island in the park's Action Zone.

Mason police responded to a reported fight at 7:13 p.m. where they met with three people who said they were jumped by two males at the 3-Point Shootout near Rivertown.

A 20-year-old from Liberty Twp., and a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, both from Cincinnati, said they were in line for the Delirium ride when Emanuel Roe, 20, of Cincinnati, and a 14-year boy, also of Cincinnati, started to harass them and a fight broke out later, according to the incident report.

Roe and the teen boy were treated at the park's first aid station for minor cuts and bruises from the fight and declined further medical evaluation, the report said. The teen boy later was treated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital for an eye injury.

Roe was charged with three counts of assault, all first-degree misdemeanors in Mason Municipal Court. No court date has been set, according to the court website.

The juvenile boy was charged with three counts of delinquency by way of assault, also first-degree misdemeanors, in Warren County Juvenile Court.

Kings Island in May opted to close 30 minutes early as a result of fighting groups of juveniles. The park has escalated its security protocols and have been passing out cards to visitors at the front gate with Kings Island's code of conduct and a phone number to call should they see or experience any behavior issues.