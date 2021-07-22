Mason police arrest two for fighting at Kings Island

Jul. 22—Two people face charges as a result of a fight Saturday evening at Kings Island in the park's Action Zone.

Mason police responded to a reported fight at 7:13 p.m. where they met with three people who said they were jumped by two males at the 3-Point Shootout near Rivertown.

A 20-year-old from Liberty Twp., and a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, both from Cincinnati, said they were in line for the Delirium ride when Emanuel Roe, 20, of Cincinnati, and a 14-year boy, also of Cincinnati, started to verbally harass them and a fight broke out later, according to the incident report.

Roe and the teen boy were treated at the park's first aid station for minor cuts and bruises from the fight and declined further medical evaluation from EMS, the report said. The teen boy was later treated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital for an eye injury.

Roe was charged with three counts of assault, all first-degree misdemeanors in Mason Municipal Court. No court date has been set, according to the court website.

The juvenile boy was charged with three counts of delinquency by way of assault, all first-degree misdemeanors, in Warren County Juvenile Court.

In May, Kings Island opted to close 30 minutes early as a result of fighting groups of juveniles. The park has escalated its security protocols and have been passing out cards with Kings Island's code of conduct and a phone number at the front gate to visitors to contact the park if they see or experience any behavior issues.