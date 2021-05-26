Mason police ID Kings Island fight suspects; park implements additional safety protocols

May 26—Mason police and Kings Island security have identified several suspects involved in fights Saturday at the park, which was forced to close 30 minutes early.

Suspect information will be presented to Warren County Juvenile Court for charges. Further investigations are being conducted to identify others responsible, according to the city of Mason.

Assistant City Manager Jennifer Heft said five people have been identified as of late Tuesday afternoon, and that there may be more because the investigation is ongoing.

Kings Island said it closed 30 minutes early Saturday evening due to "unruly behavior and altercations" involving teenagers.

Mason police said officers responded to reports of unruly guests in the park and parking lot. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made.

Heft said there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the park when it reopens this weekend. Additional protocols and plans have been established to enhance security and expedite the detention of violators, she said.

Violators will be trespassed from Kings Island and if actions are determined to be criminal, taken to the Warren County Jail or Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

City officials said they are grateful for the measured response that evening by police and Kings Island Security, which minimized the disruption, avoided an escalation and led to no serious injuries.

Kings Island issued an updated statement Tuesday afternoon: "The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Kings Island. To be clear, unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place last Saturday have no place at our park. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and we believe those responsible should be held accountable."

Park officials said they are they are taking immediate steps to address the situation so that guests can enjoy their future visits. Among the actions being taken are:

—Sharing video footage and guest information with Mason police for their investigation. The park and police have been in regular contact to discuss the ongoing investigation and next steps.

—There will be increased security and police at the park beginning this weekend.

—Continuing the Protect Our Park program, which enables guests to report any safety or security concern through their mobile device.

—Implementing additional security protocols and operational policies as appropriate.

"We believe these actions will help ensure that Kings Island remains what it has been for nearly 50 years — a place where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. More than 3 million guests a year have counted on us for exactly that since we opened in 1972, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."