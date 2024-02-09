Mason school parents press board members amid lawsuit

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly a dozen members of the Mason Public Schools community were asking how a boy accused of a sexual assault was allowed back into the district during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

The meeting comes after a federal lawsuit was filed last Friday, claiming the boy was expelled following a Title IX investigation. Several months later, he was allowed to return to the same school as the teenage survivor.

One of the parents pressing board of education members was Sarah Enstrom.

WLNS

“This could have gone so many different ways and it’s infuriating as a sexual assault survivor to have the Mason school district fail us in this way,” she said.

It was some of the heavy words shared as nearly a dozen people shared their concerns – including Enstrom’s daughter, a student in the district.

“I just hope you guys can do better because I know you can do better than that,” she said.

Federal law limits what public school officials can share about student records.

While the State of Michigan has published guidance for expelling and reinstating students from public schools, Mason school board members did not comment on what the reinstatement process is.

2022 Revised Suspension and Expulsion Admin and StaffDownload

“I will be unable to comment and I would direct you to our administrative offices,” said Christopher Mumby, President of the Mason Public Schools Board of Education.

The lawsuit also alleges the boy was allowed back because of the position his parents hold in Ingham County government. Something all the district officials 6 News asked would not comment on.

However, after the meeting, Superintendent Gary Kinzer replied to 6 News’ multiple questions in a written statement.

“While we appreciate the request from WLNS, Mason Public Schools cannot disclose information or comment on active legal matters. We value our relationship with the media and look forward to opportunities to comment on future stories.”

6 News did reach out to the attorney for the boy’s family on Wednesday via email and text but has yet to receive a response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.