Mason schools reinstated student expelled after sexual assault, prompting federal lawsuit

MASON — The Mason school district's decision to reinstate a male student expelled after sexually assaulting a female student has caused the girl "significant distress" and harmed her educational opportunities, according to a federal lawsuit.

The allegations, filed in a complaint in federal court in Grand Rapids, include that the girl is now forced to be in the same school building with the boy who assaulted her while both were in a class in May 2022. The girl reported the incident, which prompted a criminal investigation by police and a Title IX investigation by school officials.

The Title IX investigation determined the boy violated the district’s policy prohibiting sexual assault when, during class, he put his hand inside the girl's pants and did not stop when she tried to push his arm away, according to the complaint. He only stopped when the class ended, but he tried to assault her again in a different class a few days later, according to the lawsuit. Other students interviewed for the school's Title IX investigation corroborated parts of what the girl reported, according to the complaint.

Mason police investigated in May of 2022, according to the lawsuit. Brandon Wolfe, the Troy-based attorney who represents the girl and her family, said the boy wasn't charged, adding that his client was OK with that because she just wanted it to be over.

Wolfe wrote in the lawsuit that the boy "never spoke to police."

The girl in the summer of 2022 obtained a personal protection order against the boy, which an Ingham County judge recently ruled should remain in place, according to the complaint.

The Title IX investigation recommended the Mason schools Board of Education expel the student, the girl's attorney wrote. The board did — for the 2022-23 school year — but the lawsuit claims the boy’s parents successfully petitioned the board for reinstatement, and last fall he was enrolled in the same school as the girl.

The State Journal is not identifying the girl because she reported a sexual assault and is a minor, and is not naming the boy because he's a juvenile and has not been charged with a crime.

The complaint names the district, Mason High School Principal Lance Delbridge, Assistant Principal Nicholas Toodzio and the boy's parents as defendants.

Superintendent Gary Kinzer declined to comment when reached Thursday. Mark Ostrowski, a Grand Rapids-based attorney for the district who is also representing Delbridge and Toodzio, also declined to comment.

Mason Police Chief Mark Wriggelsworth declined to comment on anything related to the investigation, citing the involvement of juveniles and a local school. It's not clear whether a prosecutor reviewed the investigation.

Among the claims, Wolfe alleged that the boy's parents "conspired" with the district and board to have their son reinstated, but the filing did not include details. When asked how the parents influenced the decision, Wolfe said he didn't know and hoped to learn more in discovery.

The boy's parents are prominent Ingham County employees.

Wolfe said the district acted with indifference when it came to his client and the decision to reinstate the boy.

"It's very traumatic and something that could live with her forever," Wolfe said, adding that his client shouldn't have her education disrupted. "We want justice."

Reinstatement followed school policy violation

Students who have been expelled for any reason can petition a school board for reinstatement 150 days after expulsion. School boards who allow a student to be reinstated can add conditions to the reinstatement, and Delbridge put in place a no-contact order between the two students, according to the lawsuit.

Wolfe told the State Journal that his client was not aware the reinstatement process was underway until the board informed her of its decision.

Wolfe criticized the no-contact order the district implemented after the reinstatement, saying it treats his client as equally at fault for what happened. She has to avoid certain hallways or classrooms where the boy might be, he said.

Elizabeth Abdnour, a Lansing-based attorney specializing in Title IX and school law, said that there is no requirement under Michigan law that the girl be made aware that the boy would be reinstated into the school because the petitioning process is separate from the Title IX process.

Abdnour said that the law is "very vague" when it comes to how the schools can put such an order in place. Abdnour said that the orders typically, however unintentionally, punish students who are the victims of harassment, because they also have to change their schedules and daily routines to fit with the conditions of the order.

"It's very hard to implement a 'no contact order' when there's students involved, who go to the same school," Abdnour said.

The girl has repeatedly complained to Delbridge and Toodzio about seeing the boy in the hallways, at lunch and during after-school extracurricular activities, according to the lawsuit, and her grades have suffered as a result of emotional distress.

PPO in place

Those face-to-face contacts also violate a personal protection order the girl obtained against the boy, according to the lawsuit.

This month, Ingham County Probate Court Judge Richard Garcia ruled the protective order, first issued shortly after the incident in 2022, should remain in place, according to the lawsuit. The State Journal could not obtain the order from the court because PPOs involving juveniles are not public records in Michigan.

The Mason Public Schools Board of Education’s Title IX policies say that the board will provide people who have experienced sexual harassment ongoing remedies as reasonably necessary to restore or preserve access to the district’s education programs and activities. The girl's requests and concerns for her safety were not prioritized by the school district when the male student was allowed to come back to school, according to the lawsuit.

The Holt-based Firecracker Foundation, an advocacy group for child sexual assault survivors, has recommendations for schools after experiencing a "Title IX incident."

Possible accommodations, or interim measures, could include access to counseling or academic tutoring, changes to course schedules, assignments, or exams, and increased supervision or security at locations or activities where violence has occurred in the past.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com. Contact reporter Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mason schools reinstated student after sexual assault, prompting lawsuit