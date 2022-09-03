Mason Sisk back in court Friday

Sep. 2—Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise told attorneys from both sides in the Mason Sisk capital murder case that he will have a decision next week regarding the admissibility of certain portions of Limestone County Sheriff's Office body cam video in the upcoming trial. A motion to suppress evidence by the defense for Mason Sisk, who is accused of killing five of his family members in September of 2019, was filed late last week.

A pre-trial hearing was held August 26 where Limestone County Sheriff Office body cam footage was reviewed and testimony was given. Body cam footage of Deputy Justin Fields, the first on the scene, and Deputy Andrew King, who stayed with Sisk as other officers entered the Sisk home, were reviewed and each gave testimony regarding their actions at the scene. Former Sheriff Mike Blakely also testified.

The defense argued that admissions and statements Sisk made at the scene should be inadmissible as Sisk had not been read his Miranda rights. They consider questions asked at the scene to be an "interrogation" by law enforcement.

"That Defendant in this matter is charged with four counts of capital murder stemming from alleged events that occurred on, or about September 2, 2019, in Limestone County, Alabama. Defendant filed a Motion to Suppress statements made by Defendant while being interrogated by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office," Sisk's defense stated in their brief in support of their motion to suppress.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones and his team argued that "Miranda warnings are not required unless the suspect has been arrested or is in custody. Miranda warnings are not necessarily required to be given to everyone whom police question."

In the state's response to the defendant's brief, they explained, "Any questions asked by Deputy Fields and Deputy King were in the nature of general on the scene investigation." The state added, "There is a distinction which must be made between general interrogation and custodial interrogation since Miranda is inapplicable when interrogation is merely investigative rather than accusative."

Sisk's trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 12.