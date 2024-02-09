Mason students, parents tell school board safety is a concern

MASON — A handful of parents and students made it clear Thursday that they no longer consider Mason Public Schools safe, especially in light of a recent lawsuit filed against the district over its handling of a sexual assault.

They spoke out during a school board meeting where board members did not make any mention of the ongoing litigation or respond to calls from the public to address the reinstatement of an expelled student who sexually assaulted another student in May 2022.

"I don't feel safe like I used to going to school," said Claire Enstrom, a seventh grader at Mason Middle School.

"I don't feel safe at my school, and other students feel the same way," Claire Enstrom, a seventh-grader at Mason Middle School said Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, addressing members of the Mason Public Schools board. "You need to start listening to students."

About four people, including the seventh grader, spoke out against the way the school board has handled the reinstatement of the boy, who, according to the lawsuit, was expelled for the 2022-23 school year following a Title IX investigation and reinstated following his parents' successful petitioning of the board. He was enrolled in the same school as the girl last fall.

Parents told board members they are concerned about the lack of accountability the boy faced for his actions, and how the girl, whose family filed the federal lawsuit, was "punished" by the decisions made by the school board.

Mason Public School Board President Christopher Mumby, second from left, speaks Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, during the February board meeting in Mason.

The agenda for the school board meeting included a closed session meeting for a "student disciplinary issue and to discuss a legal matter." At the beginning of the meeting, this was struck from the agenda, which Board President Christopher Mumby said was because the discussion did not fit the criteria for a closed session.

Board members did not give any further explanation of why they would not be discussing it during the open session of the meeting.

Alyson Kechkaylo, communications specialist for Mason Public Schools, said that there would be no further information given at this time.

"It's shameful and it shouldn't be swept under the rug," Mason resident and parent Sarah Enstrom of Mason said, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, as she addressed the Mason School board during the public comment portion of the board meeting.

"The incident is deeply concerning to me," said Mary Louks, a parent of a Mason High School student, on Thursday. "With the information that the public has currently, it's hard for the public to understand why this decision was made."

The State Journal is not identifying the girl because she reported a sexual assault and is a minor and is not naming the boy because he's a juvenile and has not been charged with a crime.

Mason Public Schools Superintendent Gary Kinzer, pictured Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, during the Mason Public Schools board meeting in Mason.

The complaint names the district, Mason High School Principal Lance Delbridge, Assistant Principal Nicholas Toodzio and the boy's parents as defendants.

Students who have been expelled for any reason can petition a school board for reinstatement 150 days after expulsion. School boards who allow a student to be reinstated can add conditions to the reinstatement, and Delbridge put in place a no-contact order between the two students, according to the lawsuit.

Contact reporter Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mason Public Schools students, parents tell school board safety is a concern