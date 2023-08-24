Masontown fire chief facing domestic violence charge

Aug. 23—The chief of the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department faces a domestic violence charge in Preston County after West Virginia State Troopers responded to an assault reported at his Long Hollow Road residence on Monday.

On scene, police spoke with the female victim who said Daniel Allen Luzier, 68, of Masontown, "put hands on her " earlier that day and she was "in fear for her safety, " according to the criminal complaint.

The victim alleged Luzier was "grabbing at her shoulders, scratched her left collarbone, and hit her in the left cheek."

Trooper A.G. Preston reported seeing pictures of the scratch on her left collarbone and said officers saw red marks on the left side of her cheek and on the lower left side of her back.

Luzier was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery. He was released from Tygart Valley Regional Jail after posting a $2, 500 bond.

If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Luzier faces up to 12 months in jail, a possible $500 fine, or a combination of both.

The Dominion Post made attempts to contact the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department via phone and e-mail but did not receive a response by press time.

TWEET @DominionPostWV