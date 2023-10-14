Masontown man charged with grand larceny

Oct. 13—A Preston County man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the home of a relative, then running from police.

State Police troopers in Kingwood received a complaint regarding a stolen 2001 Ford Ranger that the owner believed was taken from his Masontown residence sometime Oct. 11-12, the criminal complaint said.

The victim stated that Joseph Staley Cottrell, 41, of Masontown, a relative, was the person the owner believed to have taken the vehicle. The owner also advised the troopers Cottrell was in the vehicle in the Masontown area.

According to the troopers' report, they located the pickup on Hook Drive in Masontown. When they began to approach the truck, Cottrell allegedly took off running. He surrendered after a brief foot pursuit.

Cottrell was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny. He was arraigned in Preston County Magistrate Court, where bond was set at $25, 000. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.