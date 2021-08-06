Masontown man gets prison time for shooting

Aug. 6—MORGANTOWN — A senior citizen who shot a man in the face while his son was in the car was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

William Shifflett, 74, of Masontown, was sentenced by Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Gaujot to 2-10 years for malicious assault of the adult victim, 3-15 years for attempted murder, and 3 years for wanton endangerment of the juvenile, Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher said. Shifflett will report to jail on Aug. 13 and the sentences will run concurrently.

Shifflett, whose family had a previous disagreement with the victim, shot the 45-year-old victim in the face with birdshot using a.410 pistol, DeChristopher said. The.410 malfunctioned when Shifflett attempted a second shot so he got a.22 pistol from his car and fired it, hitting the passenger side of the victim's vehicle where his 12-year-old son was sitting. The boy was uninjured.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Greer Limestone on May 4, 2020. The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office responded and while on scene, Shifflett returned and was arrested, Sheriff Perry Palmer said at the time of the arrest.

Shifflett was indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder, malicious assault, and two counts of wanton endangerment. The second wanton endangerment charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement. Shiflett entered an Alford plea in May 2021.

