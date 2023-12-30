Masontown woman charged following VFW incident

Dec. 29—Preston County deputies charged a Masontown woman with domestic battery following a reported disturbance at the Masontown VFW on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Karen Sue Luzier, 61, of Masontown was outside the building when Deputy R.A. Stockett Jr. arrived. She told him, "nothing happened."

Inside the establishment, Stockett learned that Luzier allegedly "grabbed her husband around the neck and struck him in the face."

The deputy stated he spoke with several witnesses who corroborated the story.

In August, Luzier was on the other side of domestic violence charges after her husband, Masontown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Allen Luzier, was charged with domestic battery following an incident at their Masontown home.

According to reports of that incident, she told West Virginia State troopers he was "grabbing at her shoulders, scratched her left collarbone, and hit her in the left cheek."

In his statements, Trooper A.G. Preston reported seeing pictures of the scratch on her left collarbone and said officers saw red marks on the left side of her cheek and on the lower left side of her back.

Due to courthouses being closed on Friday, The Dominion Post could not obtain updated information on the current status of Daniel Luzier's case.

Karen Luzier was charged with domestic battery and was arraigned on Thursday in Preston County Magistrate Court.

She was not listed as being in the West Virginia Regional Jail System Friday.