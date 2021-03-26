Mass AG suing driving school, owner

Mar. 26—BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has filed a lawsuit against a North Andover driving school that closed after its owner, Michael Larocque of Lawrence, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines leaving 1,500 students without more than $1 million in refunds.

Healey's office is also seeking a preliminary injunction to preserve any assets for consumer restitution, according to a statement from Healey released at midnight Friday.

Through the preliminary injunction and lawsuit, Healey is "seeking full refunds of over $1 million to affected consumers," according to the statement.

Prospective students paid between $550 to $750 to take driver's education courses, authorities said.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Essex Superior Court against North Andover Auto School, also doing business as MV Auto School, and it's owner, Larocque, 56, for violating the state's Consumer Protection Act.

The suit alleges the school and Larocque accepted prepayment for services from consumers, but after the school's licenses were revoked they did not deliver the services or provide any refunds.

"The closure of this business left hundreds of student drivers stranded with no way to complete their courses or obtain refunds for services they already paid for," Healey said.

"We've moved quickly to preserve the defendant's assets so they can be used for consumer restitution and are seeking more than $1 million in full refunds for impacted consumers," she added.

Healey said her office started a civil investigation into "potential consumer protection violations" after receiving complaints and being contacted by the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Larocque was originally charged Sept. 21 with two counts of trafficking methamphetamines over 200 grams after a lengthy investigation involving local, state and federal authorities.

He was recently indicted by the Essex County grand jury on the two counts of trafficking methamphetamines over 200 grams. He was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of a class D substance, one count of trafficking 36 to 100 grams of methamphetamine and one count of illegal possession of a class A substance, according to information provided by Healey's office.

Investigators seized the drugs after executing search warrants at Larocque's 69 Colonial Road home in Lawrence and the North Andover Auto School at 203 Turnpike St., unit 404, in North Andover, according to reports.

At the time of his arrest, detectives said they had made "controlled purchases" of methamphetamines from Larocque's Lawrence home and the school.

In the wake of Larocque's arrest, the RMV announced they had suspended the driving school's license and started the process of getting refunds for students.

Students enrolled in the driving school attend Andover, North Andover and Haverhill facilities.

Larocque, who is free on bail, faces arraignment early next month in Salem Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.

