Mass. Air National Guardsman expected in court today for leak of classified documents

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents is expected in court today after he was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.

Authorities say, Jack Teixeira, 21 of Dighton was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at his home in Dighton and then was held at FBI headquarters in Chelsea overnight.

Investigators believe that Teixeira who specializes in intelligence led the online chat group where the documents were posted.

FBI agents converged Thursday at Teixeira’s Massachusetts home and heavily armed tactical agents took Teixeira, who was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, into custody outside the property, “without incident,” Garland said.

It was not immediately clear if Teixeira had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and a phone message left at a number believed to belong to his mother was not immediately returned.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said the arrest of Teixeira is very concerning.

“It’s an incredibly startling revelation. We are continuing to get news. We are working closely with the federal authorities on this and certainly, we will do whatever we can to assist,” Healey told Boston 25.

The emergence of Teixeira as the apparent primary suspect is bound to raise questions about how the highest-profile intelligence leak in years, one that continues to unfold with almost daily revelations of highly classified documents, could have been caused by such a young, low-ranking service member.

The Biden administration has scrambled for days to contain the fallout from the leaked information, which has publicized potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and exposed private assessments by allies on an array of intelligence matters.

The National Guard did not confirm his identity but said in a statement, “We are aware of the investigation into the alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly-classified documents.”

Story continues

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, referred all questions about the case to the Justice Department. But he said: “We have rules in place. Each of us signs a nondisclosure agreement. This is a criminal act, a willful violation of those.”

Teixeira is expected to appear in Federal Court in Massachusetts on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

