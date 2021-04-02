Mass beheadings and vast untapped wealth: Inside the mysterious Islamist insurgency sweeping Mozambique

Roland Oliphant
·9 min read
A woman is comforted by friends after a ship carrying more than 1,000 people fleeing an attack docks in Pemba - &#xa0;REUTERS
A woman is comforted by friends after a ship carrying more than 1,000 people fleeing an attack docks in Pemba - REUTERS

It was the stuff of nightmares. Hundreds of heavily armed terrorists take over an entire town, law and order collapses, and civilians are left to fend for themselves as masked psychopaths slaughter with impunity.

Last week’s assault on the Mozambican town of Palma shocked the world. But Mozambique’s insurgency has been growing in power and violence for nearly four years - to the horror of those charged with combating it.

These guys are different. What they do to the people they capture and kill I have never seen anywhere in Africa, and I have been in a lot of places in Africa,” said Lionel Dyck, the Zimbabwean mercenary whose private security firm was hired by the Mozambican government last year.

“When you mutilate people after you kill them, you cut their bodies in half, you skin them, you cut their heads off and then you cut their limbs off…the brutality is unbelievable,” he said.

Col Dyck, a gimlet-eyed former Rhodesian army officer who has been in and out of wars in Africa since the 1970s, is not a man given to hyperbole.

His remarks match exactly with videos of the aftermath of recent attacks in Cabo Delgado viewed by The Telegraph.

Who are the people wreaking such terror? And what do they want?

The insurgents in Mozambique’s remote Cabo Delgado province are often referred to simply as “mysterious". ”More ambitious descriptions are “Islamist” or “Islamic State linked”.

But the internal mechanics of the group is opaque.

When the United States designated the movement as a terrorist organisation on March 10, it could only name only one individual as a known member: Abu Yasir Hassan, a Tanzanian cleric thought to lead it.

The truth is, the uprising in Mozambique is not just unlike almost any other African guerrilla war Col Dyck has seen. It is also unlike most other Islamist insurgencies Western militaries have grown accustomed to fighting.

The insurgency in Cabo Delgado is usually dated to 5 October 2017, when 30 youths armed with machetes descended on the police station in the coastal town of Mocimboa da Praia, slaughtered the occupants, and urged the locals to follow sharia law.

Soldiers from the Mozambican army patrol the streets after security in the area was increased, following a two-day attack from suspected islamists in October last year in Mocimboa da Praia - AFP
Soldiers from the Mozambican army patrol the streets after security in the area was increased, following a two-day attack from suspected islamists in October last year in Mocimboa da Praia - AFP

But academic researchers believe the movement began at least ten years earlier, with the emergence of an enigmatic sect that clashed with both the established local Sufis and the Gulf-funded Wahabbi Muslim leaders in the area.

Eric Morier-Genoud of Queen’s University Belfast has traced the origins of the sect to a preacher called Sualehe Rafayel, who in 2007 returned home to Cabo Delgado after several years in neighbouring Tanzania.

The group he founded set up mosques across the Cabo Delgado region and gained a reputation for rejecting the secular state, encouraging members to keep children out of school, and following unorthodox religious practices like keeping shoes on inside the mosque.

Some observers believe the group was linked to followers of Aboud Rogo Mohammed, a radical Kenyan cleric who was killed in mysterious circumstances in 2012. For a while, they seemed content to withdraw from what they viewed as an impious society rather than confront it.

But over the next several years, tensions with both established Muslim leaders and the state grew following clumsy attempts to repress the sect.

In 2016, followers of the group, known to locals as Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah (people of the Sunnah community) or Al Shabaab (“the youth”, no relation to the Somali militant group of the same name) clashed with police during a protest against the sale of alcohol.

Around the same time, it is thought to have extended its access to man power, money and weapons by allying with artisanal miners, illicit traders and organised crime groups who were forced out of business by their controversial eviction from a rich ruby field to make way for a legal mine.

It is that canny exploitation of local economic grievances and existing corruption that is thought to have allowed the terrorists to rapidly expand since their turn to open violence in 2017.

This image taken from militant video released by the Islamic State group on March 29, 2021, purports to show fighters near in an area north of the strategic town of Palma, which the militant group claims to have taken control of after five days of conflict&#xa0;
This image taken from militant video released by the Islamic State group on March 29, 2021, purports to show fighters near in an area north of the strategic town of Palma, which the militant group claims to have taken control of after five days of conflict

Since then, they have steadily expanded their arsenal of weapons through successful raids on Mozambican police and military units. They recently began using RPGs and mortars, to the surprise of Col Dyck’s mercenaries.

The insurgents have also expanded their international links and become markedly more professional soldiers. In 2019, a force of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group quit the country after suffering deadly ambushes.

There is evidence that some members have been trained in eastern Congo or even Somalia. Col Dyck says he has intelligence about South African extremists, some with military experience, who have travelled to join the group. In 2019, it declared allegiance to Islamic State.

That does not mean the outfit has a great deal of popular support however.

About a 700,000 people have been internally displaced by the conflict as they seek refuge from the barbarity of the insurgents. As the countryside empties, food insecurity has surged; army-escorted supply convoys have come under attack; and a shortage of potable water has fuelled a cholera outbreak.

Last month Amnesty International accused the insurgents, the Mozambican government, and the Dyck Advisory Group of war crimes. DAG strongly denies the allegations and says it is considering legal action.

“Ninety percent of them are probably local recruits, around a very small hard core of real committed Islamists,” said Alex Vines, the head of the Africa program at Chatham House and a veteran Mozambique watcher.

“Why was Palma a target? There are not many rich targets left, and loot and food and redistribution of goodies is important because I am sure religion is not the primary motivation for many of their fighters,” he added. That is especially important when you have alienated so many locals, he added.

Nor should its power be exaggerated. There is no evidence of links with Islamic State's core movement in Syria and Iraq, and unlike Daesh ASJW has not declared jihad on the international order or specifically targeted foreigners. The black banner of IS is most likely a "flag of convenience" meant to intimidate enemies.

Their area of operations is also isolated from other Islamist uprisings in Somalia or the Sahel, and a clampdown last year by Tanzanian security forces has impacted its ability to use that country as a rear area.

And since Col Dyck’s small force of 18 veteran helicopter-borne mercenaries deployed a year ago, the militants have been pushed back from threatening the provincial capital of Pemba.

People wait for friends and relatives as a ship carrying more than 1,000 people fleeing an attack claimed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, docks in Pemba, Mozambique, April 1, 2021.
People wait for friends and relatives as a ship carrying more than 1,000 people fleeing an attack claimed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, docks in Pemba, Mozambique, April 1, 2021.

So what is to be done?

A week and a half after the initial assault on Palma, the area is still not fully secured. Total has been forced to halt construction of its multi-billion dollar gas development project, and thousands of refugees have streamed into Pemba or across the border into Tanzania.

“The solutions are developmental. It is about dialogue so you have to accept that some of these insurgents you have to talk to. Peel away the support and get past the hardcore,” said Mr Vines.

Steps have been taken in that direction. Mozambique president Filipe Nyusi in February offered amnesty to Islamist insurgents who surrender.

Col Dyck, whose helicopters flew their last combat mission on Friday as their contract ended, believes his tiny force is being cut loose prematurely.

The Mozambican army has improved, he says, but not yet enough to smoothly take over air support operations when his eighteen veterans head back to South Africa early next week.

But fighting is itself only a sticking plaster. Like Mr Vines, he predicts the war will end with talking.

“It will go on. Most insurgencies, if you look at history, take 15 years from start to finish, and after 15 years guess who is in the chair?” said Col Dyck, shortly before he took off to command his group’s last combat mission.

“So right now there has to be a solution to suppress the dissidents. And at the same time there has got to be a concurrent civic effort to reestablish law and order and get the population back on side.

“The locals have been bullied by all kinds of people. So I think you need a concerted effort to clear an area, control it, and put in schools, hospitals, police stations, all those things you need. And hold them - don’t just put them there and desert them.”

French oil company withdraws

Africa's largest liquified natural gas project faces uncertainty after Total pulled all staff out of its Mozambique site in the aftermath of a devastating terrorist attack.

The French oil giant previously said that it would mothball its Afungi peninsula site in Cabo Delgado but keep a skeleton crew in place to maintain security after last week's attack on the town of Palma, six miles away.

It now appears the company has decided to fully withdraw all staff, leaving the site entirely in the hands of Mozambican government forces.

Total has not said it is abandoning the project and has previously said it remains committed to its contract to develop the offshore gas field.

The move will be seen as a major propaganda victory for the Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado, which has killed at least 2500 people in a bloody campaign against the Mozambican government since 2017.

Witnesses told the Telegraph that the evacuation by air and sea was completed by Friday afternoon, with contractors and staff abandoning vehicles, equipment and buildings.

The Mozambique LNG Project started with the discovery of a vast quantity of natural gas off the coast of northern Mozambique in 2010.

Total bought out the American firm Anadarko's stake in the project with a $20 billion Final Investment Decision in 2019. It is meant to start delivering LNG in 2024.

The British government's foreign credit agency, the uK Export Finance (UKEF), is offering loans worth $300 million to British company working on the gas project and will also guarantee loans from commercial banks worth up to $850 million.

Total previously paused work and partially evacuated staff in response to the security threat in January.

The company did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

Recommended Stories

  • A female suicide bomber activated her explosive belt while holding her baby, killing both, Tunisian government says

    The horrific event took place during counter-terrorism operations in the Kasserine area of Tunisia, according to the country's interior ministry.

  • Latino Activists Protest Renaming Illinois School after Barack and Michelle Obama

    Latino activists are pushing to keep former president Barack Obama’s name off a school building in Illinois over his broken promises on immigration as the Waukegan Board of Education looks to rename two of its schools, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School. The board formed renaming committees for the schools named after Jefferson, who owned slaves, and Webster, who supported slavery. The committees, comprised of community, students, and staff, proposed that Barack Obama and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, be added to a final list of new names being considered for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. District 60 school-board member Edgar Castellanos, who came to the U.S. undocumented as a child, said he would “not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community,” according to ABC 7 Chicago. Activist Julie Contreras, who works with a group that operates shelters for undocumented children at the southern border, is organizing protests against naming the school for the former president and first lady, saying President Obama did not follow through on his vows to help the immigrant community. “From the time Barack Obama became president until 2017 when he left, he today is still the highest-ranking president with deportations in our nation,” Contreras said, according to ABC 7. “We feel that Barack Obama did disservice to us. He denied us, and he didn’t stop the deportations, the way he promised.” “If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson — one oppressor — the name of Obama is another oppressor and our families do not want to see that name,” Contreras said. Latino community members protested outside the meeting’s doors on Tuesday. School-board president Brandon Ewing said that while he doesn’t personally object to the Obamas’ name being used he has “to be aware of the concerns.” According to the report, while a final decision on the name has not been made, others at the meeting supported another finalist in the running for renaming the school, the late congressman and civil-rights icon John Lewis.

  • Air Force general says of Army’s long range precision fires goal: ‘It’s stupid’

    The head of Air Force Global Strike Command had some harsh words about the Army's plan to base long-range missiles in the Pacific.

  • Jeff Bezos was reportedly so happy with Amazon's logo he said anyone who disliked it 'won't like puppies'

    Amazon's signature smile logo was created in 1999 and has stuck on boxes mailed to customers ever since.

  • Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing

    A former Florida teacher was convicted Thursday of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years. Mark William Ackett, 52, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Circuit Court to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Ackett, who taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School, quit shortly after his 2018 arrest.

  • Beauty queen takes Myanmar's democratic fight to international stage

    Myanmar model Han Lay did not win last week's Miss Grand International beauty pageant, but she'll be remembered as one of its most impassioned contestants. On Friday, she said her compatriots in an anti-coup movement would not back away from a struggle that has so far claimed close to 550 lives in the two months since the generals overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. "I can say one thing, that we Myanmar citizens will never give up," she told Reuters.

  • U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

    Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.

  • A 'sugar baby' military veteran reveals what it's like to have 'sugar daddies' giving her cash, gifts, and free dinners

    Megan is one of 22,000 active duty and retired military personal on Seeking Arrangements, a website for sugar daddies to meet sugar babies.

  • Matt Gaetz advocated drug-testing recipients of public assistance, but a new report alleges the lawmaker used ecstasy

    A Times report included an allegation that Gaetz used the drug before sexual encounters he paid for. Gaetz has denied the allegations against him.

  • Analysis: Myanmar's neighbour Thailand unlikely to toughen stance on coup

    Thailand has slightly hardened its language on Myanmar by saying it is "gravely concerned" about escalating bloodshed since a Feb. 1 coup, but close military ties and fears of a flood of refugees mean it is unlikely to go further, analysts say. That leaves Thailand out of step with some members of the 10-strong Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as they seek to ramp up pressure on the junta, but could also position it as a possible mediator. The closeness of the Thai and Myanmar armies was underscored by a request from Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to "support democracy" within days of ousting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • Attorney at Center of Deshaun Watson Sexual Assault Allegations Won't Provide Evidence to Houston Police Department—and No, This Isn't an April Fool's Joke

    During the entire time that attorney Tony Buzbee has filed lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit against NFL superstar Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual assault and inappropriate behavior—at last count, the total number of lawsuits was 21—Buzbee has maintained that he would submit evidence backing up these claims to the Houston Police Department in order to seek justice for his clients.

  • Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech

    When 14-year-old Brandi Levy didn't make the varsity cut as a freshman cheerleader for the Mahanoy Golden Bears, she sounded off on social media, as teenagers are known to do. Levy's Snapchat post and the punishment that followed are now at the center of a major U.S. Supreme Court case that tests the boundaries of school discipline and the rights of students to free speech. "This is the first time that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to decide whether the rules that apply to kids when they're in school also apply to their speech when they are outside of school," said Sara Rose, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney defending Levy in the case.

  • 'An atmosphere of terror': the bloody rise of Mexico's top cartel

    The Jalisco cartel’s violence has taken a horrific toll on the state and experts say it poses a threat to Mexico’s government A soldier guards a crime scene in Guadalajara, September 2020. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian It was mid-spring when residents of the wasteland behind Guadalajara’s international airport noticed a dog roaming their community with a strange object in its mouth: a human forearm. Search teams in the ramshackle neighbourhood of La Piedrera entered a roofless red brick shack flanked by trees decked with bright orange mistletoe. Under several layers of dusky earth they made an even more grotesque discovery. “There were 26 of them here. We found them wrapped in plastic sheets,” said Guadalupe Aguilar, a local human rights activist, as she stood beside the shallow grave. “And they’d thrown something on them – acid or something – because it hadn’t been long [since their murders] and the bodies were already in a real state of decay.” Aguilar, 63, said there were dozens of such clandestine burial sites across Jalisco state, a sun-scorched slice of west Mexico that is paying an increasingly nightmarish price for its pivotal role in North America’s multibillion-dollar drug trade. “This is all about organized crime,” said Aguilar, who spends her life locating and excavating Mexico’s 21st-century killing fields in search of the victims. “Why? Because one person couldn’t do all this on their own.” Clothes on the floor where 26 bodies were found inside a clandestine burial place. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian Aguilar, whose activism forces her to travel with armed guards, did not specify which group’s killers were responsible for the bloodbath in La Piedrera. A crimson handprint on one of the hovel’s walls provided a chilling reminder of organized crime’s capacity for carnage. But authorities say the area, like increasing swaths of Latin America’s second largest economy, is controlled by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (Jalisco New Generation Cartel), a criminal behemoth now considered Mexico’s most indomitable mafia firm. Less internationally famous than the Sinaloa cartel of the now jailed Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the Jalisco organization is notorious at home for displays of ultraviolence and military might that experts say pose a growing threat to Mexico’s nationalist president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Map Last June, Jalisco gunmen launched one of the most brazen assaults in decades: a pre-dawn attempt to assassinate Mexico City’s security chief that underlined how López Obrador’s pledges to “pacify” Mexico have gone unfulfilled. Last month came another reminder of the cartel’s punch: the body of a key defector, El Cholo, was dumped on a park bench in Tlaquepaque, a tourist town near Guadalajara famed for its pottery and mariachis. A white-handled kitchen knife had been used to pin a warning to the black body bag. “El Traicionero,” it read. “The Traitor.” The security specialist Eduardo Guerrero said authorities north and south of the US border now considered the group a national security threat. “They have huge amounts of money, the latest generation weapons, military-style paramilitary groups and vehicles … and they represent a very severe challenge to the [Mexican] government – above all in small and mid-sized cities where a detachment of 50 cartel operatives can obviously defeat any local police force.” A police commander speaks to press about a crime scene. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian The official telling traces the Jalisco cartel’s birth to July 2010 when troops killed Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel – the gangster credited with founding Mexico’s methamphetamine trade – in the state capital, Guadalajara. Coronel’s elimination – which the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) called “a crippling blow” to the Sinaloa cartel he represented – caused a local rupture that paved the way for the emergence of a new group taking the name of Mexico’s seventh biggest state. But one underworld yarn suggests the split actually began three years earlier, in 2007, when one Guadalajara narco spilled a glass of hibiscus tea over a rival during a gathering in the city’s east. The apparently mundane incident reputedly prompted a bloody and bewildering sequence of betrayals, gun battles and massacres which eventually saw one group prevail. That group was led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes – or El Mencho as most know him – a former police officer who is now the DEA’s top Mexican target. For his capture it offers a record $10m reward. Unlike El Chapo, who sought Sean Penn’s help to turn his criminal life into a Hollywood blockbuster, El Mencho prefers the shadows. Few photographs of him exist. His biography, which includes a stint working illegally in the US in the 1980s, is mostly a blur. El Mencho is thought to live hidden in the mountains of south Jalisco – but when troops tried to capture him there in 2015 it ended badly, with cartel killers shooting down an army helicopter with a rocket launcher. Guadalupe Ayala, local human rights activist Guadalupe Aguilar and a bodyguard during the search of a clandestine cemetery. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian “Would I recognize him in a restaurant? No, I don’t think so,” said one underworld observer who asked not to be named. “El Mencho’s leadership is indisputable [but] he’s discreet. He has his bastion of control in the south of Jalisco. Nobody touches him. Nobody messes with him. He’s happy.” The source claimed El Mencho, thought to be in his mid-50s, was known for being simpático and having a good repertoire of jokes. “But also very explosive,” they added. “Veeeery explosive.” Few understand the cartel’s powers better than residents of the Sierra de Ahuisculco, a mountain range to Guadalajara’s west where it runs paramilitary-style training camps and secret laboratories that produce vast quantities of synthetic drugs to traffic north to the US. The area’s proximity to two Pacific ports, Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas – through which precursor chemicals are smuggled in from China – has made it a strategic location. A resident of one small town in the Sierra described how cartel gunmen in black combat gear with the group’s initials stamped on to their bullet-proof vests often swept through its streets in high-end 4x4s, some with mounted machine guns. “You’re afraid to go out at night. You’re afraid to go out with your kids,” complained the resident, who asked not to be named. A woman holds a portrait of a missing relative. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian Guadalajara has long been one of the most important addresses in the Mexican drug business. Infamous cocaine and marijuana barons lived here during the 1980s. By 2008 US officials considered Jalisco’s capital a methamphetamine hub they called “Chemical City”. The Sierra de Ahuisculco has also long been a haunt for drug lords, whose high-level political connections allow them to avoid capture and thrive. But in the last six years residents said the violence had become intolerable. “I’ve never lived through a civil war – but I think this is what living through a war must be like,” said one. “You live in fear. You live in uncertainty. I know three or four people who have vanished. Everyone here has lost someone.” In 2019 138 bags stuffed with human remains were dumped in a nearby forest. “We see it and we do nothing because we know exactly what will happen if we do,” said another local. The violence and the cartel’s struggles with rivals have also taken a horrific toll on Jalisco’s capital. Celebrated as one of Mexico’s most dynamic and culturally rich cities, Guadalajara has simultaneously become a place of almost incomprehensible cruelty and grief. Portraits of missing people are displayed over a table outside the Forensic Medical Service in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian “We’ve been experiencing tough times because criminal groups have been trying to destabilize our state and create an atmosphere of terror,” Enrique Alfaro, the Jalisco governor, said last month as hundreds of troops arrived, supposedly to combat the violence. A few weeks earlier his 46-year-old predecessor, Aristóteles Sandoval, had been shot dead in a restaurant toilet in a meticulously planned hit many suspected was the work of Jalisco assassins. Each Wednesday, desperate mothers, wives, sisters and daughters gather outside the city’s forensic institute seeking news of loved ones. “It’s the sisterhood of pain,” said the group’s 50-year-old leader, Martha Leticia García, as they waited to examine images of body parts unearthed from an ever-growing network of mass graves. García, whose son César Ulises disappeared in 2017 and has not been found, described the macabre routine of such relatives as they sifted through excavated remains for those they had loved and lost. “You see these things up on the screen and say to yourself: ‘That arm looks sort of familiar, that head.’ It’s just so terrible – the viciousness that we’re seeing in this state,” she said. Nearby stood Cecilia Flores, 54, whose 28-year-old son, Wilians, was taken in 2019. Four months later officials told her some body parts had been recovered from a notorious torture house called El Mirador. “They found a hand, his torso and forearm. I’m still missing the other hand and his legs,” she said. Guadalupe Ayala embraces her daughter-in-law Carla Flores Salazar during a protest in Guadalajara. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian The next afternoon grieving mothers gathered at the foot of a monument to the six teenage soldiers who died defending Mexico’s capital from US troops in the mid-19th century. The group marched around the memorial to mourn more recently lost souls, and María Guadalupe Ayala, 47, described the disappearance of her 25-year-old son, Alfredo, in September 2019. Five months later parts of his body were found at El Mirador too. “Why so much evil in the world?” Ayala wept as she remembered her difficulty in breaking the news to her three-year-old grandson who thought he had been abandoned by his father. Vast illicit fortunes have been made from the drug conflict tearing Jalisco, and Mexico, apart. But for the Ayalas, and thousands of families like them, the consequences have been cataclysmic. “Every night I can’t sleep, thinking about what they did to him,” she sobbed. “I go to sleep and wake up asking myself the same question: ‘How much did you suffer?’”

  • Prosecutors seek life term for would-be NYC suicide bomber

    A Bangladeshi immigrant who set off a pipe bomb attached to his chest in New York City’s busiest subway station should spend the rest of his life behind bars for a “premeditated and vicious” terror attack committed on behalf of Islamic State group, prosecutors said Thursday. In papers filed in federal court in Manhattan, the government argued that Akayed Ullah has never taken proper responsibility for the December 2017 attempted suicide bombing in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal. After growing angry at American foreign policy in the Middle East, Ullah grew consumed by online Islamic State propaganda “glorifying brutally violent stabbings, shootings, and bombings targeting Americans,” prosecutors told a judge in a sentencing memo.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell killed bipartisanship. The ball is in his court if he wants it back

    McConnell said his primary responsibility as the leader of Senate Republicans was to ensure that Obama was a one-term president.

  • Power play - India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi

    When India's government last month asked refiners to speed up diversification and reduce dependence on the Middle East - days after OPEC+ said it would maintain production cuts - it sent a message about its clout and foreshadowed changes to the world's energy maps. It was a move that had been in the works for years, fuelled by repeated comments from Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who in 2015 called oil purchases a "weapon" for his country. When the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries and Major Producers (OPEC+) extended the production cuts into April, India unsheathed that weapon.

  • Is ‘healthy’ fish not so good for us after all?

    When it comes to diets, there is one that has stood the test of time, and remains highly regarded among health professionals and celebrities alike: the Mediterranean diet. High in vegetables, fruits, legumes and fish, the diet is thought to reduce our risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Some experts even believe that following a Mediterranean diet could make us live longer. But could fish, one of the key staples of this diet, actually be damaging our health? That is one of the many questions raised by a Seaspiracy, a new Netflix documentary directed by Ali Tabrizi, that shines a light on modern-day fishing practices. Growing up, we are sold the image of a bearded fisherman reeling in his catch from an open sea, but in Tabrizi’s eyes, the reality is very different – particularly when it comes to salmon. One scene in the documentary suggests that farmed salmon are dying from anaemia, lice and even chlamydia. In another, the narrator explains that they are “swimming in circles in their own filth.”

  • Jill Biden dons wig and air hostess costume to give passengers April Fools' Day surprise

    Jill Biden, who is known for her love of practical jokes, gave journalists an April Fools' Day Surprise to remember on a flight back to the White House from California. During meal service on Thursday, a flight attendant wearing a airline costume an a dark wig with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars. The First Lady later returned, whipped off the wig and shouted “April Fools'” as she revealed her identity, according to a report from reporters onboard Executive One Foxtrot. Members of the media were fooled - but so were members of the former school teacher’s staff.