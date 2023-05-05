Mass. ‘so called’-psychic facing almost 10-year prison sentence after alleged $1.4 million scam

A Massachusetts woman is facing nearly 10 years behind bars after allegedly exploiting someone who believed she was a psychic and attempting to steal $1.4 million.

Jaycee Wasso first approached an upset woman at the mall in 2017 and convinced her she was cursed, according to the Florida Attorney General’s Office. Wasso allegedly told the victim, Lin Halfon, it would cost $4,000 to remove the curse.

Over the ensuing weeks, Wasso allegedly pressured Halfon to hand over more cash and to marry a 75-year-old businessman from Tampa. Prosecutors say Wasso then began to extract money from the businessman by getting Halfon to tell the husband the money was needed for things like her mother’s cancer treatment and her father’s gambling debt.

Over the years, Wasso allegedly continued to leech nearly $1.4 million in cash and jewelry, including a $50,000 Rolex watch, from the couple.

Authorities uncovered the scheme when the ‘so-called’ psychic’s client tried to cash a $1 million cashier check at an Amscot in Tampa. After failing to get the money, an accomplice of Wasso’s allegedly cashed the check in New Jersey.

“This self-proclaimed psychic couldn’t see past her own greed and criminal intentions, and it doesn’t take a crystal ball to predict that she will be spending a long time behind bars, thanks to the skillful efforts of my Statewide Prosecutors,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Wasso was sentenced on nine felony charges, including conspiracy to commit grand theft, organized fraud, grand theft and structuring financial transactions, according to the Florida Attorney AG. The ruling judge sentenced her to nine and a half years in prison followed by 15 years probation.

Halfon pleaded guilty to organized fraud, says Moody. In addition, Wasso’s husband, Joey Evans, and father-in-law John Evans Marino, are also facing charges of conspiracy to commit grand theft and grand theft.

A $1 million restitution payment was secured for the elderly victim.

