‘Mass casualty event’ halted after man makes threats towards Tesla event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just one day before Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event a man was arrested for making online threats aimed at the company’s big day.

According to the arrest report, Paul Ryan Overeem, from Orlando, Fla., was arrested for making threats on Instagram.

Court documents said Nov. 10, the Austin Regional Intelligence Center (ARIC) received an email notification for a suspicious activity report from Tesla.

That report highlighted messages sent in a group chat from an Instagram user. Some of the messages in the report said phrases like “I sure am crazy though,” “I plan on killing people,” “I wanna die,” “I need to be stopped” and “If I’m saying I’m gonna kill people then you should take this seriously.”

According to the report, law enforcement used the Flock Safety camera search to confirm a sighting of the 2015 black Chevy Tahoe registered to Overeem, which confirmed a sighting on Nov. 28 on Highway 290 in Sunset Valley.

Cellular data was also used to locate Overeem’s cell phone on Almarion Way in Austin.

Overeem was charged with a terrorist threat, which is a third degree felony.

According to the report it states “Affiant has reason to believe and does believe Paul Ryan Overeem has arrived in Austin, Travis County, Texas to potentially carry out his threats of a mass casualty event.”

Overeem has no ties or connections to the Austin area, court documents said.

