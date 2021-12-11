Deaths confirmed in "mass casualty incident' at Illinois Amazon warehouse roof collapse caused by severe weather

Emergency vehicles surround the site of an Amazon distribution warehouse with a collapsed roof, after storms hit the area of Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S. December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

An Amazon warehouse in Collinsville, Illinois, has collapsed.

At least 2 deaths have been confirmed.

The collapse is due to severe weather hitting the state of Illinois as well as surrounding states.

At least two workers have died after an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois collapsed due to severe weather, police confirm.

A wall the length of a football field and the roof above it collapsed in the warehouse at 8:33pm.

Speaking at live press conference at 5:45am CST, Edwardsville Police chief Michael Fillback confirmed that there have been "at least 2" deaths, 1 hospitalisation, 3o workers transferred to the Pontoon Beach police station, and a number unaccounted for.

The department describes the scene as an "active search and recovery".

Describing the warehouse, the Fillback says it is an "utter disaster" with a portion of the building "completely destroyed."

More than 11 emergency service departments from surrounding areas are attending the scene.

A few hours after the event, writing on their Facebook, the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency stated that "subjects were trapped inside" and described the event as a "mass casualty incident."

"Please be patient with us. Our fire personnel is doing everything they can to reunite everyone with their loved ones," Fillback said on KMOV-TV.

FOX2 spoke to the stepson of an Amazon worker who was missing.

"Our mother is basically hysterical at this point, trying to find out what's going on. She's really worried. We're worried too. At this point, I'm starting to get pretty scared that he got hurt or worse." said Connor Jones.

Reuters spoke to Sarah Bierman who was waiting at the warehouse for her husband, an Amazon employee at the site.

She told a reporter that she hasn't heard from him since the collapse.

"I just heard through the news and we live in Edwardsville; we lost power. So I decided to come down here to see what was going on, and I had no idea the building looked that bad. And I'm just; I'm worried sick." she said.

The collapse is due to tornados and severe storms surging through five states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri.

Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois tweeted that "[his] prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources."

When KMOV reached out to Amazon for comment, spokesperson Richard Rocha offered the following statement: "The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We're assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

