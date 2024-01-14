Mass casualty incident reported after crash on Hwy 29 in Napa County

(BCN) — Napa County Fire responded on Friday evening to a level 1 mass casualty incident involving three cars on northbound Highway 29 in Yountville, Cal Fire reported.

Along with the help of ambulance services AMR Napa County, California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division and Napa Sheriff’s Office, six patients were transported to local hospitals. While multiple ground ambulances and two air ambulances arrived, all patients sustained minor injuries, Cal Fire said Saturday. There was significant damage to all three vehicles.

The northbound lanes of Highway 29 were closed from Hoffman to the Washington Street interchange before reopening at approximately 7:21 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

