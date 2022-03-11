'Mass casualty situation': Downtown Kyiv hospital braces for carnage doctors fear will come

Ken Alltucker, USA TODAY
·4 min read

As Russian troops accumulate on the outskirts of Kyiv, Dr. Vitaliy Krylyuk said an uneasy calm has settled at the city's largest downtown hospital

Doctors at the Kyiv Hospital of Emergency Medicine are tending to conventional injuries such as car crashes and gunshot wounds. But Krylyuk fears things will soon worsen if Russian missiles target the city or enemy troops close on the heart of Ukraine’s capital.

“The biggest problem we need to think about is a mass casualty situation,” said Krylyuk, who serves at the Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center of Emergency and Disaster Medicine, a division of Ukraine’s Ministry of Health. “We’ve never had a mass casualty situation. We know this theoretically, not practically.”

After a flurry of skirmishes and shellings during the first few days of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine's capital largely has been quiet this week. Troops are battling on the outskirts of Kyiv, and surgeons in outlying hospitals have been busy tending to the wounded. But the extra time has allowed Kyiv’s main trauma hospital and Ukraine’s Ministry of Health to prepare.

Vitaliy Krylyuk, a Ukrainian Ministry of Health emergency medicine doctor, helps prepare Kyiv&#39;s Hospital of Emergency Medicine.
Vitaliy Krylyuk, a Ukrainian Ministry of Health emergency medicine doctor, helps prepare Kyiv's Hospital of Emergency Medicine.

He said many doctors are staying at the hospital around the clock to plan, organize and brainstorm.

“You need to be prepared because I don’t know when rockets will be in this place or when they start to attack Kyiv,” Krylyuk, an international member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, told USA TODAY over a video call.

Emergency planners have sought to address gaps that would emerge if the number of people with life-threatening wounds outstripped the hospital's capacity to care for them.

They sought to figure out which hospital entrance to direct ambulances to quickly get patients to hospital beds. Government planners have drafted documents on how to prioritize patients, ensure patients can breathe, secure blood transfusions or notify family members if a loved one is killed or wounded.

It's far from an academic exercise.

A hospital complex in Mariupol was bombed Wednesday, resulting in three deaths, including a child, Ukraine authorities said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the claim Thursday, saying the hospital had been emptied of patients and was being used as an extremist base.

Ukrainian and Western leaders labeled the attack a "war crime." French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the attack as a "shameful and immoral act of war."

In a social media post, Ukraine Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said the shelling was among 63 hospital attacks since the beginning of the war, killing five health care workers and rendering 10 individuals unable to walk.

Krylyuk said his medical staff can’t dwell on such attacks. The shock of the first days of the war have settled into a quiet resolve. “We understand the situation,” he said. “Our medical staff has absolutely stayed brave and ready to treat people.”

Large numbers of Kyiv residents have congregated in subway stations deep underground for cover from potential air attacks. Teams of medics have been dispatched to provide care, and several babies have been born in these makeshift bomb shelters.

U.S. and other Western leaders expressed concerns that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday denied Russia’s claim that Ukraine is preparing to attack with such weapons.

“That worries me very much because we have often been convinced that if you want to know Russia’s plans, they are what Russia accuses others of,” Zelenskyy said in his address to the nation.

Krylyuk said the prospect of such weapons creates another level of uncertainty for doctors and medical teams who are reviewing supplies and strategies to "decontaminate" people in the event of an exposure.

He said the nation also is attempting to monitor activity at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant now controlled by Russian troops. On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported it lost all communication with the plant one day after it lost power supplies.

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 28: A mother tends to her baby while watching over twins that are under medical treatment in the bomb shelter of the paediatric ward of Okhmatdyt Children&#39;s Hospital on February 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia&#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x002122;s large-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, the capital was quieter overnight but Russian forces continued to mass outside the city. Ukrainian forces waged battle to hold other major cities. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 28: A mother tends to her baby while watching over twins that are under medical treatment in the bomb shelter of the paediatric ward of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital on February 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russiaâ€™s large-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, the capital was quieter overnight but Russian forces continued to mass outside the city. Ukrainian forces waged battle to hold other major cities. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

During the first two weeks of war, 71 children have been killed and hundreds injured, Krylyuk said. These deaths have created deep psychological distress for doctors and citizens alike, he said.

The sustained tension and flurry of planning has taken a toll on him and his fellow doctors. He tries to relax by talking with friends and colleagues in Ukraine, Europe and the United States. But he does not unwind by watching a movie or playing cards.

Instead, he stays busy. He checks supplies, runs errands, plans for what’s ahead. His doctors prepare food and check in with their families.

He said morale remains strong despite the civilian attacks, threats and mounting deaths.

“You must understand the war in Ukraine is at 15 days,” he said. “But it seems like 15 years because days (are) very long, especially the evenings.”

Ken Alltucker is on Twitter as @kalltucker or can be emailed at alltuck@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As Russia hones in, Ukraine doctor ready for ‘mass casualty situation’

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to push for ending normal trade relations with Russia

    President Joe Biden on Friday is expected to call on Congress to join the European Union and the Group of Seven industrial nations in suspending normal trade

  • Biden's job approval 42 percent despite good marks on Ukraine response: poll

    A majority of voters in a new survey disapprove of President Biden's job performance, even as most give him positive marks for his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.A Wall Street Journal poll published Friday found 42 percent of respondents approved of Biden's job performance, roughly the same percentage who approved in a mid-November survey from the same outlet. Fifty-seven percent in Friday's poll said they disapproved of Biden's...

  • We're helping Ukraine. When will America address its own refugee crises?

    U.S. pushing back against violence, destruction, murder at hands of Russia. Tulsa, other displaced Black communities in America still await justice.

  • Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months probation for faking hate crime attack

    Actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that authorities said he orchestrated, was sentenced on Thursday to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation. Immediately following the sentence Smollett declared “I am not suicidal” and maintained his innocence.

  • Russian forces close in on Kyiv

    Russia’s military is now less than 10 miles from the center of Kyiv, despite resistance from Ukrainian fighters. ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

  • Broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million - Swiss minister

    A broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million people, Switzerland's justice minister said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. "If you assume the hostilities continue, that the Russian army advances more strongly in the West (of Ukraine), that perhaps there are escape corridors, then it could be that practically 1 million people leave the country each week," Karin Keller-Sutter told a news conference in Bern on the Swiss approach to taking in refugees. "There are now estimates from UNHCR that you have to reckon with around 15 million displaced persons -- that is the highest number...It is said around half the population minus men who are of course in the armed forces and defending the country."

  • War in Ukraine: Instagram banned in Russia over 'calls to violence'

    Instagram owner Meta has allowed users in some countries to call for violence against Russia's army.

  • Russia strikes western Ukraine targets, renews push toward Kyiv

    Russia on Friday carried out airstrikes near airports in western Ukraine, renewing its movement toward Kyiv, according to multiple news reports.The move from Russia came just days after facing outrage over an airstrike that hit a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol, The Associated Press reported.Strikes on the Lutsk airfield killed two Ukrainian soldiers and wounded six other people, according to the AP. After reports of a strike...

  • Minnetrista offers free Family Adventure Day, lifts mask requirement

    Minnetrista will have a free "Family Adventure Day: Spring Celebration" with crafts, games and more on March 23.

  • Israel's Bennett emerges as key mediator between Putin and Zelensky

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a relatively inexperienced statesman who is little known outside of Israel, has emerged as a key mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Why it matters: Bennett is the first-ever Israeli prime minister to attempt to directly mediate a major international crisis. That's burnishing his reputation at home as a major world leader. It's also a risky endeavor, given Putin's track record of manipulating and dec

  • UK sanctions expand to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

    Chelsea Football Club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was on Thursday hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban, throwing his plans to sell the European and world club champions into disarray.

  • YouTube Pulls Donald Trump's Interview With 'Full Send' Podcast For Misinformation

    The former president's 2020 election lies led to the episode's removal from the platform.

  • Westmoore High School ninth-grade teacher named KOCO 5 February Teacher of the Month

    Westmoore High School ninth-grade teacher named KOCO 5 February Teacher of the Month

  • How has Ukraine conflict affected UK petrol prices?

    UK fuel prices reach record highs as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes up global oil prices.

  • Brent Crude Has Record Weekly Swing as War Rattles Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude fluctuated at the end of a volatile week as Russia’s war in Ukraine kept markets on edge and talks on an Iranian nuclear deal stalled.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

  • In L.A.'s Russian diaspora, feelings of pride jostle with shame, guilt and fear

    Members of California's Russian diaspora have found themselves thrust into the center of the Ukraine war thousands of miles away.

  • California gas jumps 13 cents overnight. There's no telling when prices will drop

    California has the most expensive gas in the nation at an average of $5.57 a gallon. Will prices ever stop rising?

  • IMF No Longer Sees Russia Debt Default as Improbable Event

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund joined a growing chorus that’s warning of a risk that Russia will default on its debt obligations as the nation suffers a deep recession caused by sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing

  • Analysis-Ukraine war upending central Europe's post-COVID car revival

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is hitting hopes of renewed growth in central Europe's car industry this year following the pandemic, stoking risks of sharper economic slowdowns. The conflict in Ukraine has worsened supply snags and is also pushing up prices for materials like nickel or palladium, which will put more pressure on the car sector worldwide. The pain will be felt especially hard in central Europe, where the sector plays an important role and some disruptions are already seen since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Defence firms ramp up pitch to exit sustainability wilderness

    Largely ignored by the growing ranks of Europe's socially minded investors, defence firms see a fresh chance to argue for a place in portfolios after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. One asset manager announced last week that it would re-allow investment in defence, a sign that cracks are emerging in widespread opposition to owning defence firms from sustainable investors in Europe. Rolls Royce, Thales and Airbus have joined a chorus of companies over the last two weeks calling for investors to treat the sector more favourably, arguing security and stability are key to sustainability.