'Mass chaos': 2 shot, including teen, after suspect opens fire inside Indiana gym

In what police called mass chaos, a person entered a busy gym in central Indiana Wednesday night and opened fire inside, injuring two people, including a teenager.

The shooting took place just before 8:30 p.m. inside VASA Fitness on the city's west side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The business is located just west of Interstate 465 about 9 miles northwest of downtown.

Officers were initially dispatched to the gym for reports of an active shooter, police spokesperson Officer Samone Burris told USA TODAY Wednesday.

People were exiting the gym as officers arrived and the remaining of the gym was searched, evacuated and cleared, Burris said.

"It turned out to be two people shot and not an active shooter," Burris said.

'Mass chaos'

Police Capt. Mark McCardia said hundreds of people were inside the gym when gunfire broke out and described the scene as "mass chaos" to reporters Tuesday night.

Burris said the shooting suspect entered the gym using its front door, opened fire and then fled the business using the same front door.

Arriving officers found a man and a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

The gym is in a busy commercial area near Target and other restaurants.

Gym shooting victims taken to hospital

Both male shooting victims were awake and breathing when they left the scene to be transported to a hospital, Burris said.

Their conditions were not immediately known Wednesday morning.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Gym shooting suspect still at large

As of Wednesday, the shooting suspect remained at large but Burris said there was no pending danger to the community.

Detectives were working to interview witnesses to get a description of the shooter as the case remained under investigation.

Burris said it was too early to say if it was targeted, but preliminary information shows some sort of disturbance took place at the gym before the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Indianapolis police.

