Mass. college student charged; bought Tesla, Maui vacation using credit card scam, police say

A local college student is under arrest for racking up over $500,000 worth of fraudulent charges in a credit card scheme she had been running since February, authorities allege.

Ariel Foster, 19, of Boston, was charged with larceny over $1,200.

Burlington Police say during the month of February, Foster was using an elaborate credit card scheme at her place of work in the Burlington Mall, Lovisa, to fund lavish purchases. Lovisa is a jewelry store.

On three separate dates, Foster would scan items from the store and increase their price, according to officials. The cost of the expensive item was then allegedly refunded to her credit card, where investigators found 8 transactions for a total company loss of $547,187.

Police say between February 2 and February 22, Foster bought a $35,000 Tesla, made nearly $6,000 worth of transactions to Delta Airlines, bought almost $5,000 worth of Louis Vuitton purchases and spent more than $20,000 for a hotel in Maui, Hawaii using this credit card scheme.

After serving a subpoena to Foster’s financial institutions, authorities found these expensive refund transactions stemming from Lovisa America LLC.

A search warrant was executed on her dorm room at Lasell University on Wednesday where she was taken into custody without incident.

“We are aware that a Lasell University student was arrested on Wednesday March 8th,” Lasell University said in a statement. “The responsibility of all students to comply with local, state, and federal laws applies both on and off-campus.”

Foster will be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Friday.

