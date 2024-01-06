Mass. communities declare snow emergencies, parking bans ahead of Sunday storm

Communities across the state are getting ready for the first major snow of the season, and many towns have declared snow emergencies and parking bans ahead of Sunday’s storm.

Belmont

Parking ban from 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, January. 6 until further notice.

Chelmsford

Parking ban in effect beginning on Saturday, January 6 at 10 p.m. until Monday, January 8 at 8 a.m.

Fall River

Citywide parking ban from 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 until further notice.

Fitchburg

Parking Ban in effect from 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024, to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Foxboro

Parking ban starting Sunday, January 7th at 12:01 a.m. until further notice

Haverhill

Snow Emergency starting Saturday, January 6th at 11:59 pm and ending on Sunday, January 7th at 10:00 pm. Parking is prohibited on both sides of the streets along the Snow Emergency Routes

Leominster

A snow-related parking ban will be in effect from 6:00 PM Saturday until midnight Sunday into Monday.

Lowell

Citywide parking ban declared from 12 p.m. on Saturday, January. 6, begins at 6 p.m. until further notice.

Manchester-By-The-Sea

Parking ban from 10 p.m. on Saturday, January. 6 until further notice.

Marlboro

An emergency storm operations parking will be in effect from Saturday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 8 a.m.

Milford

Parking ban from 6 p.m. on January 6 until further notice.

North Attleboro

Parking ban will be in effect beginning at midnight on Sunday, January. 7, until further notice.

Plainville

Parking ban from 6 p.m. on Saturday, January. 6 until 6 a.m. on Monday, January. 8.

Somerville

Snow emergency effective 4 p.m. Saturday, January 6. Move cars to the odd-numbered side of the street by 8 p.m. on Saturday January. 6.

Springfield

Citywide parking ban as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024

Waltham

A snow emergency and parking ban will begin at 11:45 pm on Saturday, January 6th for all streets.

Watertown

Snow emergency effective 6:00 PM, Saturday, January 6, 2024. On-street parking will be banned

Westboro

Parking ban from 7 a.m. Sunday till 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Worcester

Winter parking ban beginning 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 6.

