Mass. Congressman demands answers in South Boston apartment investigation

U.S. Congressman Stephen Lynch spoke on Monday at the Mary Ellen McCormack complex, a public housing complex that’s at the center of a controversial case.

“One idea here today is to try to get more facts, in terms of what exactly transpired,” said Lynch, a Massachusetts Democrat representing the 8th Congressional District.

More than a week ago, an adult was found dead in an apartment, where several other adults and four children were also found inside. The state has taken custody of the children.

“There was some drug paraphilia and also some questionable circumstances,” said Lynch.

The police and fire reports have differing accounts of the scene. When asked if there are any issues of transparency, Lynch said, “Not yet, so we want to get all the reports out there and figure out why the later reports differ from the earlier reports.” The reports contradict each other as to whether the adults were cooperative with authorities, or if they were hiding children.

On Monday, and presenting a united front, representatives from Boston Police, Boston Fire, EMS, Boston Housing Authority, and members of the City Council joined Lynch, who toured the Mary Ellen McCormack complex.

Last Thursday, Boston police released a statement contradicting the fire report and what first responders relayed to city councilors. On Monday, Boston Police spoke publicly about the matter.

“The Boston Police Department is looking at all the facts and circumstances that have been brought to us at this point. I am not at liberty to discuss the current investigation,” said Boston Police Superintendent Lanita Cullinane.

Last week, Mayor Michelle Wu backed the police report. She was not at the housing complex Monday.

However, at a different event, Wu said, “The agencies that are involved now are completing their investigations.”

The housing authority said its working closely with police following the events. Yet, no one has publicly addressed the death of an adult or the four children who are now in state custody.

When asked if he is concerned that this case erodes public trust, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn said, “No, I don’t think so. I think it’s important for us to get all the facts learn about them and make changes.”

Lynch became involved as this complex is receiving federal funds for a redevelopment that is slated to begin next year. He and others said the next step is to figure out the response timeline.

The case is still under investigation and the names of the adults involved have not been released.

And, as of yet, there have been no charges.

