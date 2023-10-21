Mass. congressman Stephen Lynch on chaos in House of Representatives
Republicans have dropped Jim Jordan as their nominee for House speaker, setting them back to square one with no clear plan ahead.
The Republicans have now left the lower chamber of Congress paralyzed and unable to function for three weeks, and on Friday they were no closer to a resolution of the problem.
Jim Jordan's bid to be speaker fell short on his first ballot Tuesday. Two long-shot ways to end the gridlock are getting increased attention as the dysfunction intensifies.
Jim Jordan’s attempts to use public pressure from right-wing media have so far backfired, apparently stiffening the resolve of Republicans to oppose him. “Intimidation and threats will not change my position,” said Rep. Kay Granger, a Texas Republican who was one of the anti-Jordan holdouts.
The increasing opposition to Jim Jordan's hardline candidacy is fueling new calls for a stopgap maneuver to get the House operational again.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise won a significant victory in his quest to become speaker as he gained the support of a majority of House Republicans and overcame a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan.
House Republicans are set to elect a new speaker this week, but few are hopeful that that will end the pandemonium in their caucus.
House Republicans have been trying to put their stamp on various issues important to business, from energy to ESG investing. All that is now ground to a halt.
